The Summer of 2018 will see what promises to be the largest high school reunion ever staged in the Pembroke-Petawawa area.

For the first time, four Pembroke high schools will be uniting to welcome alumni past and present to celebrate with the 2018 Homecoming Reunion, to be held at the Petawawa Civic Centre on the weekend of July 6-8, 2018. Alumni from Fellowes, Jeanne-Lajoie, Bishop Smith and the former Champlain high schools are invited.

“This has never been done before,” says Homecoming Reunion chairman Les Gagne. “We are inviting alumni from all years and from these incredible high schools, to come to this homecoming. Fellowes, Jeanne-Lajoie, Bishop Smith and Champlain have proud histories in their own right and that should be celebrated.”

A planning committee is still finalizing the schedule, however, registration will soon be open. Organizers anticipate between 1,500 and 2,000 people. Among the events will be an airband competition, beer festival, a slo-pitch tournament, Reunion Olympics and a big alumni jam. A reunion ride, for those alumni with Hogs and Hotrods, is being put together. The weekend will also include a reception and dinner, as well as tours of all three high schools.

Gagne explained that when Champlain alumni came together in 2008 for the first reunion since the high school's closure back in 1992, it was a huge moment. This was followed in 2009 by a Fellowes-Champlain reunion where the Levoy Cup was restaged between the two schools. But now it's time to make this truly a homecoming for the entire community.

“This is something alumni have wanted for so long,” adds Gagne. “A chance to reconnect with friends who you've made in all the schools. It will be a time to remember and relive those good times no matter what decade you graduated from.

Details will begin appearing in the coming weeks on the reunion's Facebook page: @homecomingreunion. A website will also be up soon accepting registration: www.homecomingreunion.ca or .com.