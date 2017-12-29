PETAWAWA - The year 2018 will be ushered in Sunday as the town once more hosts its New Year's Eve First Night at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

The festivities for the free event kick off at 6 p.m. with a family skating party in the arena, while hot chocolate and Tim Bits will be provided courtesy of the Petawawa Tim Horton's. All events are inside the Civic Centre.

“This is a chance for the family to celebrate before the actual countdown begins,” said Town of Petawawa recreation program director Colin Coyle.

Organizers expect good crowds but nothing to match the 2017 First Night which was linked into the Rogers Hometown Hockey television broadcast. That show went out on New Year's Day featuring Tara Slone, Ron MacLean and Don Cherry.

Some other highlights of the evening include face painting and balloon animals. A family countdown dance in the upstairs main hall with a climactic balloon drop will occur shortly before 9 p.m. DJ Murray Rutz will be providing the music. Headlining First Night will be Ty Hall and his band, who will be performing his electro-acoustic folk/roots tunes on the ice this year. Food donations for local food banks will also be accepted.

The extreme cold weather gripping much of Canada has caused organizers to chance plans for outdoor activities. Sleigh rides have been cancelled due to the expectation of Air temperatures plunging well below zero Fahrenheit, with wind chills colder than minus-40 degrees Fahrenheit.

“With the extreme frostbite warnings, we felt it won't be safe for people to be out there waiting for sleigh rides,” added Coyle.

The town is getting ready to host their annual Cabin Fever winter carnival from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28. The schedule of events will include Sno Drag races, the Polar Bear Dip, Trivia Night, Comedy Night and Saturday night bands. Later in 2018, the Civic Centre will officially open the Petawawa Sports and Entertainment Hall of Fame. The first class will inducted during Civic Centre Days in June.

