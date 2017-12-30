Another year older

I’m sitting here, days away from a new year, in a deep freeze, sun shining with a nice hot beverage, thinking about the year gone by and feeling very blessed.

A new year means a new start, new beginnings, and new challenges. We do it every year. We make promises to ourselves – we call them resolutions. Many of us do not make resolutions. We hear it all the time – ‘I don’t keep them anyway so why make them.’

As human nature would have it, we often reflect on the year gone by and focus on the things we didn’t do instead of the things we did do. So I am going to put this challenge out there for all of us. Sit down, take a few moments to look back over 2017 – what was good, not so good?; what did you accomplish, where did you fall short? Ask yourself why certain things got done and others didn’t.

We are often our own worst enemy and can easily sabotage ourselves. Maybe we are setting unrealistic goals or time frames for these goals.

There are always the standard goals, you know them. ‘I’m going to start working out, going to lose weight and eat healthier, going to drink more water and walk more often.’

These are very realistic and very achievable if we set credible time frames and expectations. No matter what the goals are, there is a strategic way to achieve them - slow and steady.

We see it all the time at the gym. Early in January the weight room is packed and classes are busier. Don’t get me wrong, we love it! But if you think that going every day is the answer, it’s a pretty high standard to stick with. It’s also hard on the body if you have been lying dormant for a while. Work at it slowly. Work it into a practical weekly schedule. It may mean reorganizing the things you do, but it will be worth it in the long run.

It’s not all about organized workouts either. How about just not sitting down after supper for the night cozying up with a book or a movie? Instead take on a little task each night or every other night. Go through the boxes of old files that you have been meaning to for some time; fix the squeaky dining room chair; shovel the little

dusting of snow on the walk way…maybe go for a walk. Do anything that gets you moving.

Next up, look up some new recipes and surprise your taste buds with a new dish. Gradually improving our diet and increasing our energy output and maybe those goals you set will be reached.

I wish you all a very happy new year! Jump in to 2018 with both feet, set a little goal for every day and make the best use of your time to live a healthier life!!

If you have specific fitness related question that you would like to see addressed in this column please send an email to fitmom@hotmail.com.