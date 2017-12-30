Police warn of fake money

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after the recent discovery of counterfeit $20 and $100 Canadian bank notes in the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Detachment area.

The counterfeit notes were discovered on five occasions between December 16 and December 26 in the parking lot and on the property of a business on Pembroke Street East in Laurentian Valley Township. The notes feature distinctive blue and/or pink Chinese writing on them. There have been no reports of the counterfeit money being used, or attempted to be used, in the area at this time.

With the discovery of counterfeit money in the area the OPP would like to remind all residents and businesses to perform their due diligence when paying or accepting payment in cash.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).