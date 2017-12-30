Valour wins tournament

PETAWAWA – Valour JK-12 School's boys team has won the Single A Varsity Hockey Tournament, held Wednesday at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

This was one of two concurrent invitational tournaments for schools with populations 500 or under in the region, with the girls teams playing at the Silver Dart Arena. Valour's girls team won as well.

The Valour Voyageurs defeated St. Joseph's Catholic High School from Renfrew in the `A' final, knocking the defending champion off of its top spot. St. Joe's Jaguars had won the 13 year tournament the past four years in a row, from 2013 to 2016.

The Voyageurs were leading 2-0 until the last two minutes of the game, when the Jaguars came from behind to tie things up 2-2, forcing a sudden death shootout. After two sets of shooters cycled through, the Jaguars third shooter hit the goal post, while Valour's shooter found the back of the net, ending the game in Petawawa's favour.

A total of six teams took part in the boys division: besides host Valour and St. Joseph's, there were teams from Jeanne-Lajoie of Pembroke, Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI), Seaway District High School from Iroquois and ESC Franco Cite from Sturgeon Falls.

In the round robin, Jeanne-Lajoie beat Valour 3-1, St. Joseph's blanked RCI 5-0, Franco Cite downed Jeanne-Lajoie 5-3, St. Joseph's beat Seaway 7-3, Valour defeated Franco Cite 4-1 and RCI thumped Seaway 9-1.

In the `B' final, RCI edged Jeanne-Lajoie 1-0, which in the consolation final, Franco City blanked Seaway 4-0.

