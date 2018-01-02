First baby of 2018
First baby of 2018. Teghan Casey came into this world 5:10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2018. Proud parents Kristy Meilleur (left) and Matthew Casey (right), and big sister Jadah, 5, all of Pembroke welcome their newest family member.
Teghan Casey knew how to make New Year's Day a special day.
Pembroke's first baby of 2018 came into this world 5:10 a.m. Monday morning, delivered at the Pembroke Regional Hospital by Dr. Fahamia Koudra. She weighed in at 8 lbs 9 oz, measuring 19 1/2 inches long.
To her proud parents, Kristy Meilleur and Matthew Casey, both of Pembroke, Teghan is a new and welcome addition to their family. She also gives their first daughter Jadah, 5, the title and responsibility of being a big sister.
“She was due Dec. 28, so she was a little late,” Meilleur said. “We we're all getting a little anxious.”
On New Year's Eve, their niece was visiting as part of a sleepover when Meilleur's water broke. That led to a swift change in plans and a trip to the Pembroke hospital.
Once there, it became pretty routine. Casey said it seemed to be like a textbook case, with everything going as it should during the labour.
Casey is a roofer who works for Daly Contracting out of Barry's Bay, while Meilleur describes herself as a stay-at -home mom.
The family expect to be home Tuesday, to start making a home for Teghan.