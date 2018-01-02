Teghan Casey knew how to make New Year's Day a special day.

Pembroke's first baby of 2018 came into this world 5:10 a.m. Monday morning, delivered at the Pembroke Regional Hospital by Dr. Fahamia Koudra. She weighed in at 8 lbs 9 oz, measuring 19 1/2 inches long.

To her proud parents, Kristy Meilleur and Matthew Casey, both of Pembroke, Teghan is a new and welcome addition to their family. She also gives their first daughter Jadah, 5, the title and responsibility of being a big sister.

“She was due Dec. 28, so she was a little late,” Meilleur said. “We we're all getting a little anxious.”

On New Year's Eve, their niece was visiting as part of a sleepover when Meilleur's water broke. That led to a swift change in plans and a trip to the Pembroke hospital.

Once there, it became pretty routine. Casey said it seemed to be like a textbook case, with everything going as it should during the labour.

Casey is a roofer who works for Daly Contracting out of Barry's Bay, while Meilleur describes herself as a stay-at -home mom.

The family expect to be home Tuesday, to start making a home for Teghan.

