Local teams in Bell Capital Cup

Another Bell Capital Cup has wrapped up, just in time to welcome the New Year.

The last games of the 19th annual world's biggest minor hockey tournament ended Sunday evening in Ottawa, completing a massive celebration of Canada's national sport which ran from Dec. 27 right through to Dec. 31. Once the Bell Canada Cup, the massive Atom/Squirt and Peewee tournament attracted teams from more than 11 different countries.

Three local teams took part in the tournament: the Ottawa Valley Titans played in the Major Peewee AAA division, the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces in the Minor Atom AAA division, and the Pontiac Lions had been hitting the ice in the Peewee House A division.

The Lions had a rough go, losing three straight games to head home Dec. 28. Both the Titans and Aces made it through the round robin, but neither made it to the playoffs.

On Wednesday, the Lions were blanked 8-0 first by the Kanata Knights and then by the Leitrim Hawks, back-to-back losses which would demoralize and crush the spirits of any team. Yet the Lions held their heads high as they stepped onto the ice Thursday morning to face the Nepean Barbarians.

The Barbarians got on the board first early in the first period, but less than 10 minutes later the Lions tied things up 1-1. Craven Ashton found the back of the net, with his teammate Nathan Quesnelirard earning the assist.

After being battered by three straight goals from Nepean, Pontiac refused to give up, and narrowed the score to 4-2 midway through the third period. Cedric Belair scored for the Lions, with Quesnelirard picking up his second assist of the game, and Anthony Lefebvre earning an assist on the play.

Nepean scored once more later in the period to seal their 5-2 win, ending the Lions run through the tournament.

On Friday, Dec. 29 in their debut game, the Ottawa Valley Titans faced the Northstars in the Major Peewee AAA Division.

The Titans tried, but couldn't get into the game, being beaten down 4-0 by the third period. Connor Clattenburg was the shutout spoiler, scoring the sole goal nearly 15 minutes into the final period to make it a 4-1 game. Jeremy Schoenborn was credited with an assist.

Next, tangling with the CT Roughriders, the Titans again faced a strong opponent.

The Roughriders leapt out to an early 3-1 lead in the first period. Scoring in response for the Titans was Evan Clark, with the assistance of Owen Meredith.

After a scoreless second period, the Roughriders started the third period adding to their lead with a quick goal in the first half minute, making it 4-1. The Titans responded two minutes later as Evan Clark scored unassisted to narrow the lead to 4-2.

A Roughriders goal at the 10 minute mark sealed their 5-2 win.

On Saturday, the Titans played against the Providence Capitals, losing 4-1.

The team got on the board first, with Emmitt Robillard scoring almost three minutes into the first period. Evan Clark earned the assist.

Then it was the Capitals who kept scoring, banging in four straight goals to end the game.

The Titans then bounced back in their fourth and final game to shut out the Assabet Patriots 1-0.

Both sides were held scoreless until the beginning of the third period, when Garrett Box scored on the power play, with Dean Letourneau and Remy St. Amand receiving assists on the play.

Earning the shutout was Titans' netminder Marcus Garcia.

In their first game in the Minor Atom AAA Division, the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces faced a tough opponent in the Gloucester Rangers-White team.

Down 2-0 before three and a half minutes passed from the start of the first period, the Aces responded 13 seconds later, as Mathias Hoyle scored to close the gap to 2-1, with Maxim Dube picking up the assist.

In the second period, Kent Greer went in solo to score a power play goal to tie things up. The Rangers responded with two more goals to take a 4-2 lead, which Kaden McGregor closed to 4-3 with an unassisted goal.

In the third period the Rangers scored twice more, once on the power play, to surge ahead 6-3. But the Aces wouldn't go down just yet, responding with two rapid goals of their own to come close to tying the game, making it 6-5. Jake Redmond scored first, with the assistance of Cohen Van Horne, while McGregor scored his second goal of the game unassisted.

The Rangers scored once more with what would be an insurance goal, solidifying their 7-5 win.

Next, the Aces faced the St. Lawrence Steel. Springing back from their earlier loss, the Upper Ottawa Valley team seized control of the game early, scoring four straight goals to defeat the Steel 4-1.

Wyatt Proulx scored twice, with Redmond and Kent Greer scoring singles. Mathew Hillier picked up a pair of assists, with other assists going to Ryan Yuke, Van Horne, Dube and McGregor.

On Saturday, the UOV Aces clashed with the CT Roughriders and took them to school, demolishing them 6-1. After taking a 2-1 lead in the first period, the Aces scored four more times to chalk up the win.

Redmond scored twice, including getting a shorthanded goal and one unassisted, McGregor scored once and picked up an assist, with other goals by Dube, Van Horne and Tanner Thompson.

Grayson Lyons and Kent Greer earned two assists apiece.

In their fourth and last game, the Aces were handed their second loss of the tournament by the Whitby Wildcats.

The Wildcats took command of the game from the start, scoring five goals before the Aces responded in the third period with one of their own. Whitby then added a last goal to make it 6-1.

Dube scored their only goal, assisted by McGregor and Greer.

