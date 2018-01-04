Judicial pre-trial begins for Wittke

Lawyers met Thursday to move along the case of an Eganville facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a devastating car crash.

A judicial pre-trial was held at the Pembroke provincial court house for Zachary Wittke, who has been charged in the wake of a crash in Arnprior on Sept. 25 which claimed the life of a woman. The 20-year-old accused remains in custody at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre and did not make an appearance.

The judicial pre-trial is an informal, off the record meeting between the Crown counsel, defence counsel and a Judge where central issues to be dealt with at the trial are discussed. Wittke will next appear by video on Jan. 9.

Witkke also faces charges of flight while pursued by police, theft of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle while disqualified. Sheila Welsh, 65, died when her car was struck on the driver’s side by a stolen silver Ford F150. Police were pursuing the stolen truck at the time.