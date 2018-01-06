All I want for Christmas is Christmas

Well. It's over. We have survived another Christmas season. The tree is down, the decorations are packed up, and we can breathe a sigh of relief. The crazy rush of buying presents, tackling wrapping paper, and attending a never-ending barrage of social obligations has come to an end.

Admittedly, I am a bit of a Christmas freak. I never tire of Christmas music. I could watch my favourite holiday movies time and time again. I have been known to go to work wearing antlers or a hat shaped like a chimney with Santa's legs sticking out. And the Christmas Eve church service never loses its magic. But as I reflect on this past holiday season, one question comes to mind--Why?

Why do so many of us go crazy this time of year, spending beyond our means? Christmas is not about new gaming systems, LOL dolls, Hatchimals, or even that creepy little Elf on the Shelf. The materialistic mayhem that Christmas has become not only leads to a cardiac arrest-inducing Visa bill, but it detracts from the things that truly matter.

Why do we turn what should be a time of joy into a source of stress? For many of us, the December calendar is an illegible mess of commitments. Shoppers are out in full force, while retailers work 'round the clock to meet their demands. We bake, we cook, we scrub, and we fuss. And no one has time to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.

Why do we settle for "holiday" cards that, in an effort aimed at "political correctness," sidestep what Christmas is truly about? Mainstream society is trying to create a secular version of Christmas, but there is no such thing as "secular Christmas." Secular refers to something that has no religious basis. Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ--a very religious occasion. Why, then, are Christians allowing our holiday to be devalued and debased in this way?

Why do many stores and radio stations only play "safe" and supposedly "secular" Christmas songs about Santa, his reindeer, a snowman, or a ride in a sleigh? Why are traditional Christmas hymns like Silent Night, O Holy Night, Away in a Manger, and all other references to that first Christmas treated as if they are taboo? And why aren't more of us speaking up?

Why does Christmas cheer and its associated sense of good will largely disappear for the other eleven months of the year? It is lovely that families and friends come together during the holidays. It is nice that enemies often cast their differences aside. Heck, even the soldiers of the First World War agreed to a temporary truce on Christmas Day 1914. But why does this love for our fellow man fade when the ornaments come down?

When I look back over my past 50 years, my most treasured Christmas memories have nothing to do with the gifts I received, how shiny the ornaments were, or a commercialized version of Old Saint Nick. They are about the simple blessings--my husband, my parents, my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, and friends who felt like family gathered around the table together. Board games, euchre, laughter, and memories shared. Christmas pageants, homemade decorations, fruit cake, and Charlie Brown's Christmas. Neil Diamond singing "O Holy Night." And, most importantly, the birthday cake honouring the most significant birth of all.

We've all heard the slogans. You can't take "Christ" out of Christmas. He's the reason for the season. Christmas begins with "Christ." They may sound cliche, but they serve as both a reminder and a warning. We are reminded that we need to rethink the way we celebrate the next Christmas season. Let's focus less on the toys and the noise and pay closer attention to the people and the steeple.

And it is a warning that Christians need to reclaim Christmas. Stand up against "holiday cards." Wish everyone a "Merry Christmas." Ask your favourite radio station to play authentic Christmas music that actually mentions Jesus Christ. Insist that your children's school honours the Christmas tradition. And keep the Christmas spirit alive in the months ahead.

