Who isn’t dreaming about warmer weather as we endure our most recent cold snap? The Pembroke Community Choir has long been thinking ahead to spring and they invite new and returning members to join them this January for their next season.

With its sold-out concert “A Celtic Christmas” successfully behind it, the 80-voice choir is ready to begin practising for its April concert: “Getting to the Church on Time - A Wedding Invitation.” Choir director Gerald LaRonde has once again assembled a varied lineup of music that ranges from royal anthems, to Broadway tunes and pop songs, all related to weddings.

As a wedding gift for Prince William and Kate Middleton, Westminster Abbey commissioned British composer/conductor John Rutter to write a special anthem and “This is the Day” was the result. “I Was Glad,” a traditional coronation theme, was used as an anthem when Kate and her father walked down the aisle. The Pembroke choir will be singing both of these beautiful songs in addition to other royal anthems by David Childs and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

“Get me to the Church on Time,” popularized in My Fair Lady and “Sunrise, Sunset” from Fiddler on the Roof are two of the Broadway tunes included in the concert, as well as modern pop songs about love -- “My Girl,” “Chapel of Love,” and “A Thousand Years.” You can’t have a wedding without organ music, so special guest artist Blaine Sack will be providing organ accompaniment that is perfect for any wedding.

LaRonde was pleased with the number of new male voices who joined last year and encourages more men to consider being part of the choir.

“If you like to sing, I think you’ll enjoy both the challenges and rewards of a large ensemble doing harmony singing. If you're new to choirs, you can see what it’s like by coming to any of the choir’s first three rehearsals,” LaRonde said.

Registration for the new spring season begins Monday, January 8 at 6:30 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. rehearsal. They practice every Monday at Wesley Community Church, 210 Renfrew Street in Pembroke, and the last day to register is Jan. 22.

Because the choir is a non-profit organization, members receive an income tax receipt for the amount of their membership fees. Fee for the spring session is $50 for adults and $30 for students 25 years and under.

For more information about the choir, contact PCC president Linda Clark at 613-735-6604 or visit the website at www.pembrokecommunitychoir.org.