Spaghetti and trivia for the Boys and Girls Club

With a little help from their friends, the Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke will be enjoying a great start to their new year.

As per tradition, Alterna Savings will be hosting their 10th Annual Community Spaghetti Dinner, with all of the funds raised in support of the Boys and Girls Club.

For more than 51 years, the Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke has been living up to their mission to provide local youth with an opportunity “to play, learn and develop skills that will help them to achieve their full potential and grow up to be healthy, successful and active participants in society”. Welcoming youth and teens from across Renfrew County, the Club provides a safe and caring environment with programs like Access Hockey, Kids in the Kitchen, Teens in the Kitchen, Creative Arts, Community Supper and many other stimulating activities.

With this year’s Spaghetti Dinner taking place on January 13th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kiwanis Field House (961 Pembroke Street W.), Alterna Savings welcomes the entire community to escape the winter blues by enjoying a warm plate of spaghetti with friends, family and neighbours.

“This is the third year that Alterna Savings has been supporting the Boys and Girls Club through their Spaghetti Dinner,” said Rhodina Turner, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke. “It’s always been a great success and raised more than $1000 last year alone. We greatly appreciate their annual support.”

With limited seating available, tickets can be purchased in advance through Alterna Savings (680 Pembroke Street E.).

“At $8 per adult and $4 per child, it’s a great deal,” said Turner. “You get to enjoy a warm meal of spaghetti along with coffee and desert, all in support of the Boys and Girls Club.”

For those who can’t attend the spaghetti dinner, there will also be a chance to support the Boys and Girls Club this February at their SnoSpree Trivia Night Fundraiser.

Kicking off at 7 p.m. on February 2 at the Pembroke Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72, the evening will provide a night of fun and fellowship as teams test their wits for a chance to win prizes. Teams of six to eight players are welcome to register by calling 613-735-1933. The cost to play is $10 per person.

Turner stressed that the success of the club would not be possible without the ongoing generosity from the local community.

“All of the funds raised from the Spaghetti Dinner and the Trivia Night will go towards the operation of our programs,” said Turner. “Our Club relies on donations and these annual community fundraisers in order to purchase supplies, grow our resources and maintain our programs to help local youth.”

cip@postmedia.com