Year in Review - September 2017

PEMBROKE HOSTS REGIONAL 55+ GAMES

The Ontario Senior Games Association’s (OSGA) Regional Games got underway in Pembroke and Deep River on Aug. 16.

This was the first time that the OSGA Eastern Regional 55+ Summer Games were hosted by the City of Pembroke. A total of 230 participants ventured from as far as Kingston as they competed in 12 activities that built a spirit of friendship and camaraderie. Athletes participated in games that ranged from five-pin bowling and darts to shufflebaord and bridge at various venues throughout the city and in Deep River. Once the points were tabulated, District 5 (Renfrew County) won the district competition, followed closely by District 8 (Cornwall).

FANTASTIC FIDDLE FEST FINALE

Hundreds honoured a timeless tradition of music and dance at the 42nd annual Pembroke Old Time Fiddling and Step Dancing Championships from Sept. 1 to 3 at the Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC).

As competitor after competitor took to the stage, the judges attentively listened, watched, and critiqued the artistry before them. Among the award recipients were many local faces including Pembroke's Will March who was presented with this year’s Euloine G. Trapp Memorial Scholarship as he prepares to head off to university.

PEMBROKE WINS GORDON CUP

Members of the Pembroke Golf Club overcame a team from Sand Point, to bring home the Gordon Cup at the 88th edition of the prestigious tournament on Sept. 3.

The Gordon Cup is a longstanding tradition in Ottawa Valley golf circles that has members of the Mississippi, Sand Point, Renfrew, Pembroke and Deep River Golf Clubs tee off for victory every Labour Day weekend. This year, for the first time since 2013, the tournament was hosted by the Pembroke Golf Club. The final round saw Pembroke outdistance Sand Point by 111 points as the host team proudly brought home the Cup. Pembroke’s team captain Phil Hermitte scored the tournament low gross by shooting a total of 144, followed by his teammate Brandon Gagne with 147.

SOLDIERS COMPETE IN IRONMAN AT GARRISON PETAWAWA

Garrison Petawawa soldiers tested their mettle in the 34th annual 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Ironman Competition on Sept. 7 and 8.

Nearly 300 members of Canada’s military competed in the unique 50 km long endurance race which had participants traversing a gruelling 50 km course while lugging a 40 lbs. rucksack, completing in turn a 32 km rucksack march, a 4 km canoe portage, paddling 8 km in a canoe down the Ottawa River, and finishing with a 6 km rucksack sprint to the finish. First run in Petawawa in 1983, the Ironman serves to encourage individual soldiers and the units within 2 CMBG to challenge themselves in order to promote a culture of physical robustness and mental resilience within the military community. In addition, participants also raise money for the United Way, an official charity for the Canadian Forces. Cpl. Howard Kack, from 1st Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, once again set a Canadian Army record for the most Petawawa Ironmans completed by an individual earning his 14th medallion.

DON SUTHERLAND HONOURED WITH PLAQUE

The Alice and Fraser Slo Pitch League paused its playoffs to honour Don “Sudsy” Sutherland on Sept. 14.

It was an emotional evening as Sutherland's wife, Cathy, and daughter, Meghan, were warmly greeted by the players who held a pre-game ceremony to unveil a plaque in Sudsy's name, the first time such an honour has been bestowed at the Alice and Fraser Recreation centre. Sutherland began playing with the league in 1981, one year after it was formed. He served as a team captain and member of the executive mostly recently as treasurer. When he took to the field for what was to be his final game last summer, Sudsy was already the longest serving player in league history. He passed away on Dec. 14, 2016 at age 64. League president Brian Brohart considered Sutherland a friend, teammate and mentor whose devotion set the league up for future success. The plaque was mounted onto the league's “Bench of Honour” in one of the field's dugouts.

PETAWAWA WRAPS UP ONTOUR CONCERT SERIES

Petawawa had the honour of closing off the ‘soundtrack of summer 2017’ with a free concert on Sept. 17.

Since June, music lovers in 22 communities across the province were treated to the Ontario Government’s free ONtour series, in celebration of Ontario's 150th and to provide the soundtrack to summer 2017. The live, free concert series featured 50 of Ontario’s – and Canada’s – brightest musical talents. On Sept. 17, the concert series made its final stop on the tour, at Petawawa’s Centennial Park. More than 600 attendees danced and sang along to performances by The Jim Cuddy Band, Stef Paquette, Jessica Mitchell, and Meghan Patrick.

PETAWAWA WELCOMES INVICTUS FLAG

The community joined the garrison in celebrating the spirit of Canada's wounded and injured soldiers, sailors, airmen and airwomen as they waved the Invictus flag on Sept. 18.

During a ceremony at Dundonald Hall, the flag was piped in to a round of applause as it was proudly carried by retired sergeant Daniel Graham and Sgt. Brenda McPeak. This was one of the final stops for the National Flag Tour of Invictus Games, a 37-day journey aimed at drumming up excitement for the games across Canada. Retired master corporal Mike Trauner, formerly with the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, spoke passionately of what the 2017 Invictus Games, which begin in Toronto on Sept. 23, means to the personnel who will be participating. “It doesn't matter what your disability is. It doesn't matter if it is physical or mental,” said the retired non-commissioned member. “We get to don the maple leaf again. We get to represent our country again.”

PRIVATE THOMAS WELCH REMEMBERED

The family of a Petawawa soldier who passed away after serving in Afghanistan received the Sacrifice Medal and Memorial Cross.

During a private ceremony on Sept. 18 in Ottawa, the family of Private Thomas Welch met with Brig.-Gen. Stephen Cadden, commander of 4th Canadian Division, who presented his mother, Anita Cenerini, with the Sacrifice Medal, Memorial Cross and Memorial Ribbon. Private Welch had served with the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment (3RCR) on a deployment to Kabul, Afghanistan from August 2003 to February 2004. The infantryman passed away on May 8, 2004 at the age of 22. The Sacrifice Medal was created as a tangible and lasting form of recognition for the sacrifices made by members of the Canadian Armed Forces killed or wounded in the line of duty since the War in Afghanistan began in 2001. As a gift from Canada, the Memorial Cross is issued as a memento of personal loss on the part of designated family members following the loss of military personnel who died in service or whose death is attributed to their service. The Memorial Ribbon is presented to a designated family and loved ones as a memento of personal loss and sacrifice in respect of military personnel who lay down their lives for their country.

OFFICER CADET BETIANA MUBILI REMEMBERED

Officer Cadet Betiana Mubili was fondly remembered as a compassionate, outgoing medic who dreamed of one day serving her fellow comrades and her adopted country as a nurse.

On Sept. 20, Officers and non-commissioned members of 2 Field Ambulance gathered inside St. George's Chapel to celebrate the life of the 29-year-old who died in a parachuting accident in Petawawa on Aug. 27. “Betty,” as she was known to family and friends, moved to Canada from Zambia in 2002 before joining the Canadian Armed Forces in 2006. She was passionate about serving in the military and athletics but she cared about other people above all else, reflected her friend, Sgt. Oana Marga. “She touched so many people from so many walks of life and she opened up her heart to all,” said an emotional Sgt. Marga. “She gave of so much and asked for so little in return. It's hard to understand the loss of such a beautiful soul.”

CANADA 150 FLY-IN AT PEMBROKE AIRPORT

Pembroke and Area Airport was bustling with 1500 aircraft enthusiasts of all ages at the Canada 150 Fly-In event that took place on Sept. 23.

The static aircraft show welcomed members of the public to view 77 aircraft that including various independently-owned planes – coming from across Ontario and Quebec – along with a few larger aircraft that were brought in by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources (Ontario MNR). A few of the showcased aircraft included a Diamond Star DA40, an Airbus EC30 helicopter, a CL-415 water bomber and a De Havilland DHC-2 Mark III Turbo Beaver, among others – the latter three of which attendees had a chance to step inside the cockpit. The unique event was organized by the Pembroke and Area Airport Commission to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary and to showcase the valuable services provided at the Pembroke and Area Airport.