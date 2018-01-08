PEMBROKE -

The Lumber Kings enjoyed a victorious start to 2018 as they doubled the Smiths Falls Bears 4-2 on Jan. 7.

The game kicked off slowly with no action seen until the final minute of the first period when Kings’ Connor Warnholtz lit up the scoreboard at the 18:59 mark, assisted by Jacob Kamps and Malcolm Arseneau.

Heading into the second period, the Bears tied up the score with a power play goal as Michael Larose and Brett Humberstone assisted Hayden Hart with getting the puck past Kings goaltender Jake Smith.

It wasn’t until the final period, as both teams remained remained tied 2-2, that the action picked up and both teams put up a stronger fight to achieve the upperhand and ultimate victory.

Within the first 30 seconds, Bears’ Ryan Gibson worked with Hayden Hart to fire a goal past Smith’s watchful eye.

Unfortunately for the Bears, their good fortune was shortlived as the Kings swiftly regained possession of the puck and upheld control for the remainder of the game.

One minute after Gibson’s goal, Kings’ Brendan Browne responded with a successful shot of his own, with assistance from Matthew Barnaby and Chris Grose.

Tied 2-2, Kings’ Noah Rowland worked with Browne and Casey Rhodes to bump his team up to a 3-2.

The game ended with Browne netting his second goal of the night to secure the Kings’ 4-2 victory, with assistance from Barnaby and Rhodes.

Lumber Kings head coach and owner Dale McTavish expressed that the team will continue to persevere and work hard over the remaining 25 league games in order to improve their standings and succeed in the playoffs.

“We’re sitting in eighth place out of 12 teams – so we're in the playoffs right now but we have to start winning some games if we want to move up in the standings and have a good run in the playoffs,” said McTavish. “We have about 25 games left, so we just really want to focus on doing well in those games and getting in good shape so that when we do the playoffs we'll be ready to win.”

Three-star-selection: Brendan Browne (Star #1, Kings), Jacob Kamps (Star #2, Kings), Matthieu Franche (Star #3, Smiths Falls Bears).

Out-of-town scoreboard: Rockland beat Hawkesbury 3-1, Kanata doubled Nepean 4-2, Carleton Place defeated Brockville 5-3, Ottawa Junior rocked Navan 5-3, and Cornwall edged Kemptville 6-5.

cip@postmedia.com