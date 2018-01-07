COBDEN - The Whitewater Kings wanted to start 2018 like it ended 2017– with a victory.

After ending 2017 by edging the Renfrew Timberwolves 3-2 on Dec. 23, the Kings continued their winnings ways in the new year with a 4-3 defeat against the Arnprior Packers on Jan. 6 at the Astrolabe Arena.

As the buzzer sounded for the game’s start, the Kings swiftly gained possession of the puck and put their teamwork skills into play.

With assistance from teammate Gage Tremblay, Jared Campitelli lit up the scoreboard by nabbing the first goal of the goal at the 11:16 mark.

Only four minutes later, Kings’ Conrad Cybulski worked with Quinn Vanhoof and Dylan Kuehl as they bumped their team up to a 2-0 lead.

Heading into the second period, the scoreboard remained still until the 12-minute mark when the Packers met their opponent halfway with a goal from Ty Power (assisted by Danny Johnson and Steven Meadus).

A minute later, the Kings regained control as Peter White sunk his team’s third goal of the night with assistance from teammates Gage Tremblay and Jacob McIntyre.

With the Kings leading 3-1 as they stepped into the final period, the Packers put up a stronger fight as they managed to sink two more goals from Hunter Halliday (assisted by Power and Johnson) and Brayden Jorssen (assisted by Power and Trent Harris).

Unfortunately for the Packers, their sudden burst of good fortune was not enough to save them from ultimate defeat as Kings’ Jared Campitelli sank the final goal of the game to solidify his team’s 4-3 victory.

“It's been a pretty good season so far with a 500 win percentage,” said Whitewater Kings owner Dale McTavish. “I think we've done better than people thought we would and there's been some ups and downs but all in all it's been a pretty successful season so far. They’re a really young team and they’ve already come a long way and are only going to keep getting better as the year goes on.”

Up next, the Whitewater Kings will be facing off against Ottawa Valley rival the Renfrew Timberwolves on Jan. 12 at the Ma-Te-Way Centre.

cip@postmedia.com