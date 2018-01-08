LAURENTIAN HILLS – All occupants escaped to safety when their Laurentian Hills home was engulfed in flames on Friday night.

It was around 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 that the home on Mielkes Road was fully engulfed in a fiery blaze that swiftly burned the entire property to an ashen crisp.

Fire suppression efforts began as Laurentian Hills Fire Department was joined by firefighters from Deep River and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories who worked together to knock down the fire.

According to Laurentian Hills fire chief Kevin Waito, the occupants and their dogs were fortunate to have safely escaped their home and remained unharmed, albeit their birds perished in the fire.

“It was a total loss in terms of property, but luckily no people were harmed. They did lose some birds in the basement which they were sad about, but they breed dogs and were lucky to get all of them out,” said Waito. “There were people in the house when it started and they got out on their own, but one lady was in the backyard with her dogs locked in a fenced-in area so we got her out and into safety. People only got out with the clothes they had on their backs – like slippers and night clothes.”

Deemed a non-suspicious incident, the fire raged for more than two hours during which firefighters remained on scene to keep the blaze under control.

“We had the fire under control relatively fast, but there was basically nothing left to save and all we could was put out the fire,” said Waito.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

cip@postmedia.com