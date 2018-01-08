Year in Review - October 2017

OVWRC MARKS 15TH ANNIVERSARY

The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre celebrated 15 years of providing waste processing services to local municipalities. Ever since the OVWRC was founded in 2002, the advanced waste management facility has provided state-of-the-art means to process household organics, scraps, construction material, appliances and electronics. Over the years, the centre has gained recognition within the waste diversion industry and the facility has been at the forefront of long-term landfill expansion. It has also opened a permanent reuse centre to divert usable household goods and a poplar tree plantation to assist with water absorption and filtration around the landfill. To honour the centre’s significant achievements and to celebrate its 15th anniversary, the doors were opened to the public with a community celebration on Sept. 30. The event included bus tours of the recycling, composting and landfill operations, educational activities and remarks from local dignitaries. The landfill is anticipated to last another 20 to 40 years.

TROTTING FOR KIM ARMSTRONG

It may have been a week early, however, that didn't deter hundreds of sprinters from getting into the Thanksgiving spirit during the 13th annual Dr. Kim Armstrong Turkey Trot. On Sept. 30, more than 300 participants set out on designated five-kilometre or 10-kilometre routes that took them through Pembroke's downtown core and waterfront. and then back through the downtown core. The late Kim Armstrong was a chiropractor, was well-known and liked as a successful athlete, adventurer and a warm and generous person. She loved running, taking part in triathlons, marathon running, competitive mountain biking, parachuting and heliskiing to name a few. Her mother, Dolores Armstrong, was overwhelmed with the community's response to the event named in her daughter’s honour. “It has a legacy of its own and it is a wonderful event,” she said. “My daughter was very athletic and she would have been floored by this.”

MIKE TRAUNER WINS GOLD AT INVICTUS

Three athletes from CFB Garrison Petawawa proudly represented Team Canada at the 2017 Invictus Games held in Toronto in Septmeber. Founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is an international paralympic-style sporting competition for wounded, ill and injured armed forces members and veterans. Taking place from Sept. 23 to 30, the event was held in Toronto and saw 550 athletes from 17 nations – throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania – compete in 12 adaptive sports. Among the 89 competitors on Team Canada, Garrison Petawawa proudly cheered on retired master corporal Mike Trauner, retired sergeant Daniel Graham and Sgt. Brenda McPeak. By the end of the week, the intense competition saw Trauner win gold in rowing, Graham earned bronze in golf and McPeak placed fifth in the 1500 metre. “Through Invictus Games we show everyone that ‘yes you can do it’, so there's no excuses for anybody and you just have to find a way to do it,” said Trauner.

PROJECT RUNWAY TAKES OFF

The Pembroke and Area Airport embarked on a campaign to pave its way to a new runway. Originally known as Brown’s Airfield – a grass strip that was established in 1954 – it wasn’t until 1968 that the municipality purchased the airport and installed 4,000 feet of paved runway. By 1986, an additional 1,000 feet of runway was paved and the Pembroke and Area Airport became one of the longest runways in Eastern Ontario. Ever since that historic year, the runway had not been refurbished and the runway became significantly worn out through years of regular usage. On Oct. 4, the airport officially launched Project Runway, serving as the first campaign to raise funds for a new runway. The campaign asked community members to support their region’s airport by purchasing a foot of runway for $250. With 5,000 feet of runway and a cost of $250 per foot, the campaign’s ultimate goal is to raise $1.25-million to repave the runway.

ST. GEORGE’S CHAPEL MARKS 50 YEARS

St. George's Protestant Chapel reflected on its last 50 years of providing worship to Petawawa's military and civilian community with a special golden anniversary service on Oct. 1. To mark this special milestone, the chapel invited Brig.-Gen. Guy Chapdelaine, chaplain general of the Canadian Armed Forces, to deliver the sermon. In his remarks, Brig.-Gen. Chapdelaine said he has prayed that all worshippers will feel the signs of God's presence in chapels on all Canadian bases, including St. George's. He further hoped that “all military members and their loved ones will find their chapels to be places of joy and encouragement and healing, unity and diversity all in one.”

ALGONQUIN COLLEGE STRIKE

Algonquin College was involved in a province-wide faculty strike that began on Oct. 16. The faculty’s representing union, Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), stated that the key issues include improving quality education, providing fair treatment to contract faculty and giving faculty and students more of a voice in academic decisions. A total of 23 educational institutions were associated with the work stoppage that affected more than 500,000 students combined – including more than 1,030 full-time students at Algonquin College’s Waterfront Campus.

GALA RAISES MORE THAN $150,000 FOR PRH

The 12th annual Black and White Gala raised more than $150,000 in support of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation and in honour of Canada’s 150th. Each year, community leaders, philanthropists, businesses and politicians gather for the annual Black and White Gala in support of the PRH Foundation. This year’s gala took place on Oct. 14 at the Normandy Officers’ Mess at CFB Garrison Petawawa, attracting more than 200 attendees who engaged in the charitable evening of dinner and dancing. The event raised more than $150,000, with the funds going towards the PRH Foundation’s Cutting Edge Campaign to support the reconstruction of the surgical department and the addition of an orthopedics program.

427 SQUADRON HONOURED WITH CENOTAPH

427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron (SOAS) was honoured with a cenotaph in remembrance of its fallen aviators and in honour of its 75th anniversary. With a distinguished history of aviation excellence, 427 Squadron was initially formed in 1942 as a bomber squadron during the Second World War. The squadron is now the dedicated Special Operations Forces aviation asset for the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command and supports operations around the globe. Leading up to the squadron’s 75th anniversary in 2017, a project was undertaken to honour all of those who had perished while serving with 427 since its inception. On Oct. 15, active and former Lions partook in a ceremony to unveil the cenotaph newly erected at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Cobden. With a large bronze lion statue stationed atop, the monument features etchings of each of the aircraft flown by 427 Squadron from its inception in 1942 through to the present, along with the names of all those members who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

PETAWAWA SOLDIER CONVICTED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

A Petawawa soldier was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison for videotaping and taking photographs of women during sexual assaults. On Oct. 30, at the Pembroke superior court, Cpl. Derrick Gallagher learned he would receive five years and four months of credit for the pre-sentence custody he had already accumulated. The 33-year-old infantryman, a member of the Royal Canadian Regiment, pleaded guilty last summer to six counts of sexual assault and three counts of voyeurism by making visual recordings. Justice Martin James told the accused that he will have to serve another 42 months in prison. Upon his release, he will be under a federal long-term supervision order for six years. Gallagher will also be subjected to the Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA) for life. Justice James also imposed a lifetime weapons prohibition and ordered that the accused provide a sample of his DNA for the National DNA Data Bank. Gallagher had admitted to engaging in sexual acts with women and secretly videotaping them without their consent and video recording online chats. The incidents involving 13 different victims occurred between January 2007 and June 2013.

OTTAWA RIVER NAMED HERITAGE SITE

In a truly historical moment a thousand years in the making, the Ottawa River was finally recognized as a national heritage site on Oct. 4. With the stroke of a pen and the unveiling of a monument at Petawawa Point, the Ottawa River officially joined the Canadian Heritage Rivers System – a federal-provincial-territorial program that gives national recognition to Canada’s outstanding rivers, as the 39th member river.It was the closing chapter of a story that began 15 years ago when former Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Len Hopkins formed a committee to make the Ottawa River a national historic landmark. Passing away in 2007, Hopkins never saw his dream come to fruition but he had set the designation on a course to becoming a reality by completing the 300-page background study which became the foundation of the river's nomination to Parks Canada. Joining various local dignitaries for the special occasion were Hopkins' wife, Lois, and son, Doug.

TEENS KILLED IN VEHICLE COLLISION

A single-vehicle crash on Calabogie Road claimed the life of two young men the night of Oct. 27. A motorist called 911 shortly after midnight on Oct. 27 when the single-vehicle collision was discovered on Calabogie Road approximately two kilometres south of the Village of Burnstown. Police, paramedics and firefighters from McNab/Braeside Township responded to the scene. The collision involved a 2006 car. Several of the occupants had been ejected. One male was pronounced dead at the scene. One male was transported to hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance, and two males were transported by paramedics to hospital. Brandon Thomas Hanniman, of Admaston Bromley Township, who has been identified as the drive, died at the scene. Alex Paquette of Renfrew succumbed to his injuries in hospital the following day. Two other males were also in the vehicle at the time of the collision. All of the males were 18-year-old members of the Renfrew Timberwolves Junior B team of the Central Canada Hockey League 2.