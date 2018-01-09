"From Heaven Above" generosity for The Grind

PEMBROKE -

The Grind Refuge Homeless Shelter enjoyed a blessed start to their new year, as they were gifted with a generous donation from St. John’s Lutheran Church.

It was on Jan. 7 that representative from The Grind were presented with a $600 cheque by members of St. John’s Lutheran Church and children from the church’s Sunday School.

Back in December, the church’s Sunday School presented their theatrical Christmas production of “From Heaven Above”, which focused on shining a light on the true meaning of Christmas and proclaiming the amazing gifts received through the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to Sunday School superintendent Sarah Biggs, the generous donation was entirely raised through free-will offerings gathered at the Christmas production led by the Sunday School children.

“We're trying to really promote the children within the church and show that they are a priority, because churches are starting to fade away and it's our younger people that are going to help to carry it into the future,” said Biggs. “So we're really trying to push to get our Sunday School more involved with the church and for the people in the church to realize that our Sunday School is a priority to us.”

Along with raising $600 from the Christmas production, the Sunday School children collectively donated $60 of their own coins in support of The Grind.

“We’ve been supporting The Grind for three years now, ever since we did a Christmas production with a theme that was based on homelessness. “They've been doing some wonderful things in our community so we thought we would help support that,” said Biggs. “Now, we do a production every Christmas and the funds have always gone to The Grind. This year’s production raised $600 and we raised another $60 through coins that the children brought in to Sunday School over the past few months.”

Upon accepting the donation on behalf of The Grind, Pauline Stuart commended the children for their generosity and for giving back to their community at such a young age.

“It's wonderful to see these children supporting The Grind and teaching them at an early age to be generous and to give back,” said Stuart.

According to Stuart, the funds will go towards the cost of supplies and the overall maintenance of the shelter.

“We supply the shelter occupants with clothing, food when they come in and a nice comfortable bed and whatever else they need,” said Stuart. “We're a non-profit organization so we really depend on the community in order to remain afloat.”

cip@postmedia.com