The blustery winter weather on Monday, Jan. 8 obviously presented a challenge for area drivers. On that day alone, officers with the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 14 motor vehicle collisions. Police said the majority of the collisions occurred in the morning and afternoon when the adverse weather conditions were at their worst in the area. Still, no serious injuries were reported as a result of the numerous collisions. Police remind motorists to remove any accumulated snow from their vehicle prior to starting out and to stay alert, slow down and stay in control when winter driving conditions arise.

Festive R.I.D.E. program wraps up

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign took place from November 24, 2017 until January 2, 2018. During this year's Festive RIDE campaign Upper Ottawa Valley OPP officers conducted 214 RIDE checks in the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP detachment area. Police report that over the course of the campaign four persons were charged with impaired driving over 80mg or refusal to provide a breath sample. Police said in addition to the criminal code driving charges, two roadside driver's license suspensions were also issued during the campaign for drivers who registered in the warn range.

Although the Festive RIDE campaign has concluded the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said it remains committed to making area roadways safe and RIDE programs will continue throughout the year at any time of the day or night.



Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

LAURENTIAN VALLEY TWP. - Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers and the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help to solve a theft of automotive parts in Laurentian Valley Township.

During the overnight hours of January 4 to January 5, 2018 an unknown suspect(s) stole a quantity of catalytic converters off of new vehicles at Pembroke Nissan in Laurentian Valley Township.

Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers believes that someone may have information that could assist police in solving this crime. If you have information on any criminal offence that results in charges being laid, you qualify for an award of up to $2,000. Call Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 613-735-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477. All tips remain anonymous and you will not have to attend court. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and telephones are answered 24 hours a day. Visit the website at www.valleytips.ca.

