LV skating trail open for use this weekend

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Skating enthusiasts will soon be able to glide along a beautiful outdoor skating trail as Laurentian Valley opens its latest winter attraction this weekend.

Located at 2 Henan Rd., alongside the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre and the Timberline Snowmobile Club, the 1.5 kilometre skating path travels through a scenic 85-acre wooded area of the property.

Ever since news about the skating trail was released to the public this past December, the excitement has grown and thousands of people have been sharing the posts across social media and eagerly waiting for the trail to open.

“We've received much hype, interest and positive feedback for the skating trail in the last month,” said Laurentian Valley Public Works Manager Mark Behm. “We had 45,000 views on our Facebook post about the trail a couple weeks ago, which shows just how much interest there is.”

While the official grand opening of the trail will coincide with the kickoff to the 2018 Alice in Winterland Carnival on Jan. 20, the public is invited to lace up their skates and test out the new trail this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“The trail will be open for the first time, weather permitting, this Saturday and Sunday,” said Behm. “Our volunteer team started with a couple of us and it's now up to about 15 people. So we’re more than ready to open up the trail and we’re really excited to get it going for the first skate this weekend.”

Following this weekend, the township aims to have the trail open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Friday through Sunday until the end of the winter season.

The township will also be including the trail as part of the Festival of Outdoor Rinks celebrations on Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. Until 1 p.m. The council-sponsored event will include free hot dogs and hot chocolate.

As part of the grand opening of the trail during the Alice in Winterland Carnival on Jan. 20, the township will be hosting an enchanting nighttime skate from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. - complete with glow sticks and illuminated trees.

If the trail is as much of a success as anticipated, there are plans to expand in 2018. And while the focus for 2017 has been the Skating Trail, there are also plans to turn the trail into a year round recreation area.

“As it’s our first year, we’re still building on it and we definitely want to expand it for next year,” said Behm.

