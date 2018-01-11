Town council reviews 2018 budget

PETAWAWA – Council reviewed an ambitious budget Thursday that will see just over $16 million spent on infrastructure and core services over the next year.

The largest expenditures remain in public works and transportation where several roads will be worked on once construction season commences in the spring. Among those projects will be $395,684 to reconstruct a section of Achray Road, an initiative that will be shared with Laurentian Valley.

The second phase of the Mary Street reconstruction will take place at a cost of $374,463 for the roadway and $143,575 for the storm sewers. Norman and Edith streets will be repaved at a total cost of $233,250. A second lift of asphalt will be placed on Black Bay Raod from Industrial Avenue to Carla Street at a cost of $100,000.

The town will spend $113,463 to develop an active transportation plan as well as enhance the Algonquin Trail. Another $20,000 will be spent on street lights for Shamess Road, Dodd Trail, Jamie Crescent, Dutch Drive, Volunteer Way and Hoffman Street. One project that was suggested by Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns won't be on the list, however. While Portage Road has been labelled the worst stretch of road in the town, public works director David Unrau estimated just to do a section of the roadway from Petawawa Boulevard to Dustin Drive would cost $2.8 million.

The parks and recreation department submitted $423,089 in capital requests for the coming year with a focus on addressing space issues at the Civic Centre and improving waterfront parks. The department is seeking to spend $75,000 to replace playground structures at Briar Patch and Jack Pine parks, $10,000 for a concrete apron at Petawawa Point, and $39,000 to replace the playground surface at the Civitan Playland.

The fire department will set aside $65,000 for maintenance to both stations, while spending $35,000 to complete upgrades to their heavy extrication equipment. In addition, the department has allocated $65,000 for a fire master plan, something that hasn't been updated since 2001.

The town's wastewater rates will be going up. Residential users will be paying $405, up $36.48 from the year before, while commercial users will be charged $528.22, an increase of $62.89. Water rates are also being hiked. Residential users will pay $319.57, an increase of $20.91. Commercial users will spend $407.56, an increase of $38.04.

SChase@postmedia.com