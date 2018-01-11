Year in Review - December 2017

PEMBROKE’S WORLD KETTLEBELL ATHLETE

Pembroke’s Heather Kilius joined the ranks of the best in the world of kettlebell.

From Nov. 15 to 19, Kilius competed at the 2017 World Championship of Kettlebell Lifting in Seoul, South Korea. The event welcomed elite athletes from 33 countries, with Kilius among the 15 members on Team Canada. After competing in the Professional One Arm Long Cycle and Amateur Snatch events, Kilius was awarded with two silver medals for Canada.

COUPLE WINS $5 MILLION JACKPOT

After playing the same lottery numbers for 35 years, luck finally came through for Round Lake’s Clifford and Carol Yantha as they won a $5 million LOTTO 6/49 jackpot on Nov. 25.

Upon learning about their good fortune, the couple expressed that they’d be putting the first dollars towards the purchase of new wedding bands. “It may sound funny since we’ve been married 47 years, but I lost my wedding ring the first year we were married,” shared Clifford, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. Thereafter, the couple had plans to put their windfall towards the enjoyment of trips, home renovations, a chance to restore their 1968 Firebird 400 and most importantly – to take care of their children.

WARDEN’S COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS

Citizens who have made a difference were honoured during the sixth annual Renfrew County Warden's Community Service awards.

The ceremony took place on Nov. 29 during the final 2016-2017 session of Renfrew County Council and it recognized the community champions who made outstanding contributions throughout the county over the past several years. 90-year-old Eleanor Donaldson received the individual award to honour the 50-plus years that she’s been an active volunteer in her community. Namely. Donaldson was a founding member of Bonnechere Manor’s fundraising foundation board in 2003 and her efforts raised almost $500,000 and saw the “Renfrew Rotary Hall” become a reality. Victoria Cleary and the Petawawa-based VC Athletic Therapy and Bracing received the business award in recognition of the services they’ve provided to local athletes over the years. The Grind Pembroke received the not-for-profit award in recognition of their successful efforts in being agents of change with regard to supporting homeless and marginalized members of the community.

PETAWAWA PATRIOTS WIN NOVICE SILVER STICK

It was a classic Pembroke-Petawawa showdown as the Kings and the Patriots battled to the finish to see who would win the Novice 'B' championship of the 33rd Silver Stick this past December.

The undefeated Patriots ultimately validated their record with a 5-1 victory over their Pembroke rivals during the championship final on Dec. 3 at the Pembroke and Area Community Centre. Connor Hagerty was the stand-out player for the Patriots scoring the natural hat trick, while his teammate Khartem Cusick knocked in two goals during the championship final. The Art Bogart weekend also wrapped with the Ottawa Valley Silver Seven defeating Northumberland Nighthawks 2-1 in the Midget 'AA' final, the Renfrew Timberwolves shut out the Ottawa West Golden Knights 1-0 to claim the Midget 'B' championship, while the Centre Hastings Grizzlies won the Midget 'C' final 5-0 over the Mariopsa Lightning.

DEEP RIVER PARTNERS WITH CNL FIRE OPERATIONS

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and the Town of Deep River signed an interim agreement to have CNL’s Chalk River Laboratories (CRL) Fire Operations provide training, organization and management of the town’s fire services.

On Dec. 4, during a special meeting at the town’s council chambers, Deep River Mayor Joan Lougheed met with CNL president and CEO Mark Lesinski and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) CEO and president Richard Sexton to officially sign the documents and begin the new partnership. With the costs borne by the Town of Deep River, it was decided that CRL Fire Operations would provide a fire chief and a deputy fire chief to the Deep River Fire Department from Dec. 4, 2017 until June 30, 2018.

PETAWAWA MILITARY WIVES CHOIR PERFORMS AT PARLIAMENT

The Petawawa Military Wives Choir had the honour of performing at the 2017 Christmas Lights Across Canada illumination ceremony at Parliament Hill in December.

Heritage Minister Melanie Jolie had personally invited the choir to perform at a special VIP reception at Parliament Hill, as part of the official illumination ceremony for the 2017 Christmas Lights Across Canada multimedia lightscapes show on Dec. 7. The high profile ceremony took place in the rotunda and welcomed 160 attendees that included several ministers, other dignitaries and their family members.

PRH HONOURED WITH SILVER IN HEALTHY FOODS PROGRAM

The Pembroke Regional Hospital was honoured for making the healthy choice the easy choice.

On Dec. 18, PRH staff representatives and other VIPs gathered in the hospital’s cafeteria to celebrate reaching the Silver level in the Healthy Foods in Champlain Hospitals program. Each level of the Healthy Food in Champlain Hospitals program comes with a set of progressively-phased nutrition standards developed by public health and hospital dietitians. With funding from the Champlain LHIN (Local Health Integration Network) and implementation support from the CCPN, all 20 Champlain-area hospitals have worked diligently and creatively to adjust their retails food offerings since the program was launched three years ago. After achieving the Bronze level in 2015, PRH’s dietary department stepped up to the challenge and worked diligently to achieve the Silver designation in December 2017.

PETAWAWA COUNCIL HONOURS MIKE TRAUNER

The town of Petawawa honoured Master Cpl. Mike Trauner – a retired soldier who won two gold medals at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

In Septemeber 2017, Trauner reached the top of the podium as he claimed gold in the four-minute indoor rowing event and also captured gold in the one-minute sprint. Trauner was one of three athletes from Garrison Petawawa who competed at the 2017 Invictus Games. On Dec. 18, Trauner was congratulated on his accomplishments with a certificate of recognition from Mayor Bob Sweet. Council also praised Master Cpl. Trauner and his wife, Leah, for volunteering with many organizations including Soldier On, Renos for Heroes, True Patriot Love Foundation, Camp Maple Leaf, the Ottawa Rehabilitation Centre and the Canadian Military Casualty Support Centre. The former infantryman recounted how he had a long odyssey from barely surviving a near fatal roadside bomb in Afghanistan to represent Canada at Invictus. While he reached a personal goal and met the challenge set out by Prince Harry, the soldier expressed that he felt he had also honoured the memories of his fallen comrades.

COUNTY OF RENFREW OPENS ALGONQUIN TRAIL

The County of Renfrew officially reached the end of the road for sections of the Algonquin Trail.

The county’s portion of the corridor runs from the Arnprior/Ottawa border in the south to the Renfrew/Mattawa border in the North. On Dec. 20, local dignitaries and members of the public attended the two monumental ribbon cuttings ceremonies to mark the first official openings of sections of the trail in both Renfrew and Arnprior. That same week, on Dec. 22, a portion of the trail in Petawawa was opened as well. The multi-use trail corridor passes through 10 municipalities within the county and the City of Pembroke, and will form the “spine” of a future county-wide trail network as contemplated in the County of Renfrew Trails Strategy.