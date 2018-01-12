Petawawa, Muskrat advance in Silver Stick

Two Ottawa Valley teams are making their presence known at the International Silver Stick finals.

The Novice B Petawawa Patriots and the Novice C Muskrat Voyageurs are spending this weekend playing among 102 of the best teams from Canada and the United States in Pelham, Ontario, located in the centre of the Niagara Region.

The Patriots made their way into Saturday morning's quarter-finals with an impressive showing, following a rough start.

Petawawa started the tournament round robin with a narrow 7-6 loss to the Campbellford Colts, before tying up the Hanover Falcons 3-3. They finished their trip through the round robing with a 12-0 shellacking of the Whitby Wildcats, which earned them a berth in the playoffs.

The Patriots will be facing the Whitby Wildcats again at 7 a.m. sharp Saturday morning in the quarter-finals. If they advance, the semifinal round will be played 11:40 a.m. the same day, when they would face the Wasaga Beach Stars.

The Novice B final is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

In Novice C, the Muskrat Voyageurs suffered a 5-1 loss at the hands of the Belmont Rangers on Thursday, then defeated the Essa Eagles 2-1 on Friday.

Muskrat then faced the Hagersville Hawks, when they tied them 1-1.

The Voyageurs' record was good enough to get them into the semifinals, where they will have a rematch with Hagersville at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The winner plays in the Novice C final, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

