LAURENTIAN VALLEY - A man has been arrested and charged after a dispute between individuals led to threats to a family being posted online.

Charged with four counts of uttering threats and four counts of criminal harassment is Steven Tysick, 58, of Laurentian Valley Township.

Police said the victim reported the first incident to the OPP on Dec. 20, 2017 and the suspect was warned to stop.

According to police, the online threats continued and the victim reported to the OPP on Jan. 4 that they felt fearful because of the threats and they felt the suspect would carry the threats out.

A man was arrested and held for a bail hearing on Jan. 7.

Const. Tamara Dube of the Renfrew OPP detachment led the investigation.