KILLALOE – A 70-year-old man from Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Township is facing a Liquor Licence Act charge following a single vehicle collision in Killaloe on Jan. 9.

According to police, at 3:23 p.m. a passenger car struck the side of the LCBO building on Queen Street in Killaloe causing damage to the building and the vehicle.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Following police investigation, a 70-year-old male township resident was issued a three-day drivers licence suspension and he was charged with having open liquor in a public place.

