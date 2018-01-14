Whitewater Kings dispatch Casselman Vikings 3-1

COBDEN – It may have been one of the coldest nights of the year outside but things heated up inside the Cobden Astrolabe Arena between the Whitewater Kings and the Casselman Vikings Saturday night.

While both squads played discipline hockey for the opening 20 minutes, that all broke down in the second period. Despite being handed two five-on-three power play opportunities by the Vikings, Whitewater couldn't break through their defence so they could make Casselman pay for the infractions.

Nevertheless, the Kings fought out a 3-1 win with the bulk of the offence carried on the shoulders of Quin Vanhoof and Dylan Kuehl, who contributed a goal and assist each. Kings goalie Kevin Proulx made 29 saves on 30 shots.

The Kings got on the board shortly before the end of the first period. Kuehl plucked the puck from centre ice, powered into the Casselman zone where their defence failed to clear it. Vanhoof then grabbed the puck from his linemate and effortlessly shot down low on Casselman netminder Nicholas Campbell, who took the loss making 16 saves on 18 shots.

In the second period, both squads traded off penalties. Casselman delivered a five-on-three opportunity to Whitewater after a skirmish in the corner resulted in Shane Spencer going off for slashing. The team was then called on a too-many-men-on-the-ice infraction. A few minutes later, Casselman had too more players in the box with Brendan Doherty penalized for high sticking while Spencer was called for roughing. The Kings' special teams failed to delivered, however.

Before the period was out, Kuehl gave his team some breathing room. Vanhoof intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and raced in on Campbell. The forward then dropped the puck back for a trailing Kuehl who ripped it over the goalie's right shoulder. Michael Hubers also assisted.

In the third period, Whitewater's Liam Enright received a double minor for high sticking, however, the Vikings did not get anything past Proulx. Casselman would go 0-6 on the power play, while the Kings were blanked on five chances with the extra attacker.

Casselman did ruin the shutout when Ethan Wensink scored at the 10:10 mark of the third period. The assists came from Carter Malette and Gabriel Rousselle. Whitewater's Lawson Lecaire then scored a shorthanded goal into an empty net with nine seconds left in the game. Bailey McIntyre assisted.

The Whitewater Kings next host the Carleton Place Junior Canadians on Thursday, Jan. 18 (8 p.m. start) and the Westport Rideaus on Saturday, Jan. 20 (puck drop is 7 p.m).

