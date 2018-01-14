Eganville Old Snowmobile Show award winners

The 18th annual Eganville Old Snowmobile Show was hosted by the Eganville Sno-Drifters Club and the Ottawa Valley Old Sledheads on Saturday. Here are the winners of the event's People’s Choice Awards:

Pre-1970 Original class: Barry Kuehl, of Eganville, for the 1968 Ski Doo Olympique. Award sponsored by Fiebig Trophy and Engraving.

Pre-1970 Restored class: Carmen Stalkie, of Pembroke, for the 1965 Bolens Hus Ski.

1970-1975 Original class: Glen Vanderbraak, Kemptville, Ontario, for the 1975 Mercury MX440.

1970-1975 Restored class: Robert Labre, of Chalk River, for the 1972 Speedway Blue Max.

1976-1980 Original class: Phil Sadler, of Kinburn, for the 1979 John Deere Spitfire.

1976-1980 Restored class: Chris Grills, of Golden Lake, for the 1976 Rupp Nitro.

1981-1990 Original or Restored class (tied): Erik Brock, of Courtice, Ontario, for the 1990 Arctic Cat Super Jag, and Chris Grills for the 1981 Yamaha SRX.

Best Race Sled award: Cody Tiedmann, of Eganville, for the 1973 Polaris Starfire. Award sponsored by Freshmart Eganville.

Best Rat Sled award: Paul Joiner, of Emsdale, Ontario, for the 1965 Bolens Hus Ski. Award sponsored by Munro’s Archery and Military in Carleton Place.

Best Rare Iron award: Cody Tiedmann, of Eganville, for the 1973 Polaris Starfire. Award sponsored by Pete’s Lawn and Marine in Perth, Ontario.

Best of Show award: Carmen Stalkie, of Pembroke, for the 1965 Bolens Hus Ski. Award sponsored by Linda Miller RE/MAX Sarnia LTD.

The “Long Distance” Award: Peter |Brenner, of Cambridge, Ontario, for the 1984 Ski Doo Pro Stok MX. Award sponsored by Rob and Cecilia Buelow, of Eganville.

Organizers would like to thank all who attended the show and remind them of the Bonnechere Cup races to be held in Eganville February 16-18th 2018. More information can be found at www.bonnecherecup.ca.