Downtown HockeySpree coming on Feb. 3

Street hockey is coming back to Downtown Pembroke on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Hosted by the Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA), the third annual Downtown HockeySpree will be held in conjunction with the city's SnoSpree winter carnival. This competitive tournament is open to anyone 10 years or older as a way of celebrating the city's core and Canada's true national game.

PBIA manager Heather Sutherland explained that two years ago Downtown HockeySpree started as a great way to bring the community, sport and the downtown together. While she can't wait to see teams face off on the main street, she added you don't have to play in a game to participate.

“We are expanding the event to be really accessible to the whole community this year,” said Sutherland. “Even if you don't want to play in the tournament, you can still come downtown and enjoy a fun day with your friends and family.”

Teams will face off in a three-on-three format, plus goalies, and each team is guaranteed two 20-minute

games. There are three playing divisions: youth (ages 10-14), with a registration fee of $10 per person, and open (ages 15-34) and oldtimers (ages 35 and up), with a fee of $20 per person. Each registered participant will receive a free jersey. Games run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the day will benefit the Phoenix Centre for Children and Families. The centre will be running fun activities and draws. The event would not be complete without the Pembroke Lumber Kings. The Junior 'A' hockey team will be on hand to officiate games, sign autographs and meet with the public.

“We are lucky to have a storied junior hockey franchise in Pembroke and the Lumber Kings have always been very community-minded,” added Sutherland. “It's great to have the Lumber Kings back for Downtown HockeySpree.”

The event will introduce the “hockey arcade” activity area which will feature Ry-J's Climbing Adventures with a variety of hockey-themed games and activities, which are free to the public. New this year is the Municipal Challenge, which will see teams from local municipalities square off in a mini tournament for bragging rights.

“We really want Downtown HockeySpree to be community focused,” added Sutherland. “It's going to be a great day.”

People interested in registering for Downtown HockeySpree can find the link on the official website at www.downtownpembroke.ca or call 613-629-5555 for more information. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 31.

