The crazy cold temperatures have had everyone thinking….let’s escape to warmer climates. Sounds great, but that doesn’t mean your workouts just go by the wayside. I’m not here to rain on your parade, I am here to encourage you to continue on with the good work you have been doing.

Many if not most resorts and hotels have some sort of fitness facility. They usually have a few pieces of cardio equipment – bike, treadmill or elliptical trainer; some free weights and in some case weight machines. Go online to check out your destination's website, as it will usually list the amenities and may even have photos of what it offers. If you are not familiar with some of them, ask at the gym before you head down.

Even with minimal equipment you can get a great workout. If you are used to working out then you already know the exercises to do. If you have a hard time remembering the sequencing of your workout, write it down or have someone write one out for you – little stick people to remind you of how to do the exercises. You don’t need to spend a lot of time at it either. Just 20 minutes a day will help to keep your muscles motivated and will reduce the likelihood of the soreness and stiffness that often comes after not working out for a while. If you do nothing while you are away, at least stretch!! I’m sure that’s not the first time you have read that in this column.

Take some time in the morning, before you go down for breakfast – just 10 minutes. A little marching on the spot, kickbacks, high knees anything to get the blood flowing. Follow that up with some squats or lunges, a few push-ups, some planks and stretches and you are good to go. Maybe repeat this again later in the day, in the coolness of you own room.

You can always participate in group fitness class and dance classes that the resorts offer. They can be a lot of fun and even if it’s not the workout you are used to, it gets you moving. Water aerobics seem to be a popular activity and a great workout. If you have never done it, might be a good time to give it a try. Tennis courts, golf courses, water sports are often available as well. Some have cost and some don’t. If you don’t want any sort of organized activity or to be tied to a scheduled time, then just throw on a pair of sneakers and head out for a walk.

I know you are on holidays and want to leave everything behind, but think about how good you feel after a workout; you may even enjoy your holiday that much more! Pack light, travel safe and don’t forget the sunscreen.

If you have specific fitness-related question that you would like to see addressed in this column please send an email to fitmom@hotmail.com.