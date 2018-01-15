PETAWAWA – The Town of Petawawa invites everyone to bundle up in winter gear and appreciate the beauty of the season with their 2018 Cabin Fever festivities.

Since it began more than 30 years ago, the annual winter festival has become a longstanding tradition in the area that’s beloved by both kids and kids at heart.

Appropriately named Cabin Fever, the carnival provides a temporary cure to ‘cabin fever’, as it encourages people to get outside with their family and friends and partake in a slew in fun activities.

“Cabin Fever was originally called Sno Folic and then renamed to Cabin Fever. Over the years the Cabin Fever event has seen continuous modifications as the time changes and volunteers and trends change from adding in events or seeing event like to Trivia night and Comedy Night see through the test of time,” said Colin Coyle, recreation program manager with the Town of Petawawa. “The event offers a wide variety of activities and events that has something for everything. This brings communities together and a chance for people to meet friends, neighbours and enjoy the great things Petawawa has to offer.”

Welcoming attendees from all across Renfrew County, as well as visitors from Quebec and the Ottawa area, this year’s carnival will be taking place from Jan. 20 to 28th – with the majority of events taking place at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

The highlight of the opening weekend will be the fourth annual Polar Bear Dip fundraiser taking place on Jan. 21.

Aimed at the adventurous types, the event welcomes local daredevils to take an icy plunge in the Catwalk Pool’s frigid waters, with all proceeds going to the Petawawa Public Library.

That same weekend, Corks & Canvas will be hosting a unique wine and glow-paint workshop, at a cost of $30.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a number of athletic winter pursuits, including: ice skating, curling, snowshoeing and snow-pitch.

Along with the athletics, there will be a range of creative pursuits taking place throughout the week, including: a wine and painting workshop, the Petawawa Fire Department’s Chili Cook Off, the highly popular Lion’s Trivia Night, and a stand-up comedy night featuring acts from Absolute Comedy. Proceeds from trivia night will go to the Petawawa Predators Swim Club and funds raised from the comedy night will be donated to the Petawawa Minor Hockey Association.

By the second weekend, attendees will have the chance to hop on a sleigh ride and travel through Petawawa’s winter wonderland. As the town’s New Year’s Eve sleigh rides were cancelled due to extreme weather conditions, they had the activity rescheduled to take place during Cabin Fever.

Participation is free to most of the events except for a few that will require a $5 admission bracelet, the paint night which comes at a cost of $30 and the comedy night which comes at a cost of $20.

The Snow Drag Races, originally scheduled for Jan. 20 as part of Cabin Fever, have been postponed until more favourable weather conditions present themselves.

A complete listing of events can be found on the event website: www.petawawa.ca/events/cabin-fever.html

