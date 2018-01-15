Kings face Lasers in Renfrew exhibition game

RENFREW – It was a busy weekend for the Pembroke Lumber Kings as they beat the Kanata Lazers before grabbing two points from the Kemptville 73s.

On Saturday night, the Kings faced off against the Kanata Lasers in a Central Canada Hockey League exhibition game at the Ma-te-way Centre. In front of an Ottawa Valley crowd, the Kings defeated the Kanata squad 4-2. Jake Smith made 34 saves on 36 shots.

Kanata netminder Gabriel Carriere took the loss making 28 saves on 32 shots. Matthew Barnaby recorded two goals. Pembroke also scored once on the power play, however, they let the Lasers grab a goal with the man advantage.

Peter Falivena opened up the scoring 1:30 into the first period, assisted by Andre Simard and Jarrad Vroman. Then Will Larson went off for two minutes for tripping allowing Barnaby to score a power play goal. The assists came from Casey Rhodes and Michael Douglas. Later in the period, Barnaby scored his team-leading 25th goal, aided by Andrew Meininger and Brendan Browne.

In the third period, Noah Maika scored an unassisted shorthanded goal. Kanata responded with a marker from Connor Sleeth, assisted by Theodore Austin and Bennett Stockdale. The Lasers wrapped up the game with a second goal by Trevor Poeze, assisted by Cameron Beaudry and J.J. Boucher.

Three Star Selection: Matthew Barnaby, Pembroke (Star #1), Theodore Austin, Kanata (Star #), Jake Smith, Pembroke (Star #3).

SChase@postmedia.com