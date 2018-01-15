Kings roll over Kemptville 73s 8-2

The Pembroke Lumber Kings unleashed a flurry of offence dispatching the Kemptville 73s Sunday night with a convincing 8-2 win.

The crowd at the Pembroke Memorial Centre went away happy as Peter Falivena recorded a hat trick, while Connor Warnholtz and Malcolm Arseneau contributed a goal and an assist each. Kings goalie Jake Smith made 29 saves on 31 shots.

The only troubling statistic for the Kings is the inability of special teams to click. Early in the first period, Pembroke failed to capitalize on a four-minute power play after Ashrton Fry received a double minor for a high stick on Michael Douglas. The Kings didn't get one power play goal, while Kemptville grabbed both their goals with the man advantage.

Although both squads played a strong defensive game early on, Warnholtz got Pembroke on the board with less than three minutes to go in the first period with a shorthanded goal. Executing a two-on-one rush on Kemptville goalie Lukenda Cooper, Arseneau effortlessly passed the puck over to Warnholtz who fired it down low on the netminder. Jake Brien also picked up an assist.

In the second period, Cooper was screened by a mad scramble in front of the net allowing Casey Rhodes to pluck the rebound and fire the puck over the goalie's back. Noah Rowland and Noah Maika assisted. The Kings continued building their lead when Falivena scored on the breakaway with a backhanded shot into the top corner. Jackson Norlock assisted.

Then Arseneau broke into the zone blowing past the Kemptville defence to score his 10th goal of the season. Chipping in the helpers were Jared Weber and Warnholtz. The period ended with Kemptville breaking the shutout bid. While being screened, Smith initially stopped the puck, however, Fry snatched the rebound from five feet out and ripped a shot over the goalie's glove side.

In the third period, Zachary Cross finished off a five-hole goal as the puck trickled through Cooper's legs. Norlock and Maika again assisted. Andrew Meininger then quickly scored, aided by Matthew Barnaby. Then Falivena banged in a shorthanded goal, assisted by Douglas.

Kemptville showed they weren't going away with Hunter Fraser scoring on the power play, assisted by Luke Jefferies and Jarrett Williams. Then Falivena completed the hat trick taking off on another two-on-one rush, taking the feed from Andre Simard and ripped a shot at Cooper.

Pembroke led with 39 shots on goal compared to Kemptville's 31. Both teams recorded 14 penalty minutes.

Three Star Selection: Peter Falivena, Pembroke (Star #1), Malcolm Arseneau, Pembroke (Star #2), Ashton Fry, Kemptville (Star #3).

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Carleton Place edged out Kanata 4-3 in overtime; Brockville defeated Navan 7-3; Rockland shutout Cornwall 6-0.

