NORTH ALGONA WILBERFORCE – Four Pembroke residents have been charged following a robbery at a residence on Lake Dore Road early Monday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery at a residence on Lake Dore Road.

The occupants of the home were assaulted by masked suspects armed with firearms. A 64-year-old male who was assaulted suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to hospital for treatment. There were no other reported injuries.

Police have arrested and charged four adults with multiple criminal offences in connection with this case. Facing charges are Richard Farr, 30, Celena Heppner, 25, Caleb Wachter and Zachary Harvey, 23, all from Pembroke.

All of the accused are scheduled to attend bail hearings Monday at the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke.

There is no risk to public safety. The Renfrew County Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.