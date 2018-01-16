“I take him by the hand, like a prima ballerina, atop his shoes I stand.”

That’s the first phrase in Teri Harrison’s poem “Dancing with Daddy” - a poem which captures the essence of Deep River and District Hospital (DRDH) Foundation's latest fundraising initiative.

On Feb. 10, a few days before Valentine’s Day, the DRDH Foundation will be hosting a unique Daddy Daughter Ball to celebrate the love between fathers and daughters while raising funds to purchase new digital imaging equipment for the hospital.

Taking place from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Petawawa Golf Club (3 Festubert Rd.), the Daddy Daughter Ball welcomes all fathers – or other male role models – and their daughters to enjoy an enchanting evening in support of the hospital.

“We were looking to do something that's a little bit different but something that appeals to lots of people in our area. Daddy Daughter Balls are quite common nowadays and they’re a good fundraiser for hospital foundations. I know that in Ottawa they do the CHEO Daddy Daughter Ball which sells out every year, so we decided to organize one of our own and we’re kind of mirroring ours after the one in Ottawa,” said Ashley Pardy, executive director of the DRDH Foundation. “We invite daddies – or any parents or significant person in their life that fits that role – to take their daughters out and enjoy a beautiful evening of dinner and dancing. Anyone from across Renfrew County is encouraged to attend and all funds are going towards the purchase of new digital imaging equipment, that includes a new x-ray machine.”

Fittingly named “Ties and Tiaras”, the charitable ball invites the men to suit up in their classiest attire while their princesses dress up in beautiful ballgowns or their fanciest dresses.

“I know my two daughters are just dying to get a beautiful ballgown on and my husband rented a limo and he's going to take the girls in the limo,” said Pardy.

After enjoying a feast fit for royalty, the DJ will take song requests as guests will be invited on the dance floor to engage in memorable father-daughter dances and to take up a few “silly dance” challenges.

“We’re going to do some fun things throughout the dance, like a spot dance,” said Pardy. “We're also thinking of a number of different ways to have a silly dance competition with daddies and their little girls.”

Along with the dinner and dancing, the evening will feature craft stations, games, a photo booth, a raffle and lots of opportunities to win prizes.

“We’ll have craft stations where the girls can make wands or masks and we’re thinking of having a little nail station where they could do their nails,” said Pardy. “We'll also have a photographer taking pictures and a photobooth will be available.”

Pardy expressed that it will provide a wonderful opportunity for little girls to feel like princesses as they enjoy quality time and a magical evening with their favourite guy – whether it be their dad, their uncle, their grandpa or a family friend.

“I know there's so many dads out there who work really hard and there's so many little girls who would love to spend some quality time with their dad, ”said Pardy. “So we're really excited that this is going to be something special for daddies who work so hard and for their little girls who look up to them.”

Tickets are $50 per daddy and $50 per daughter, with additional tickets at $30 apiece. Tickets can be purchased directly or via e-transfer at the Deep River and District Hospital Foundation, Deep River Scotia Bank or Kinder Connection Nursery School in Petawawa. For more information, contact Ashley Pardy at foundation@drdh.org or call 613-584-3333 ext. 7140.

