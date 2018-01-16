Canadiens alumni coming to PMC

This is the stuff that dreams are made of, if you are a Montreal fan.

On Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. the Pembroke Memorial Centre will be hosting the Montreal Canadiens Alumni, as they tour the country playing for charity. The team is hitting the ice to face the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories firefighters in support the Ottawa Valley Girls Hockey Association, and the Ottawa Valley Thunder team.

Chris Pleau, girls hockey association president, said the Canadiens alumni organization approached them to see if they would like to be a part of the event, and they were happy to have them make the offer.

He said the evening will be a family friendly one with a silent auction, chick-a-puck and a 50/50 draw all part of the evening's entertainment.

As for Habs fans, expected to lace up for the game are Richard Sevigny, Oleg Petrov, Keith Acton, Normand Dupont, Gilbert Delorme, Chris Nilan, Sergio Momesso, Brian Skrudland, Stephane Richer, Marc Andre Bergeron and Patrice Brisebois.

The alumni team will be coached by Yvon Lambert. He scored more than 200 goals in his eight seasons in Montreal, before spending his last two years in Buffalo. He was an important player in four Stanley Cup victories for the Habs.

Tickets for the Montreal Canadiens Alumni game are available at the city of Pembroke's recreation office, located in the Pembroke Memorial Centre. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students and children under five is free.

SUhler@postmedia.com