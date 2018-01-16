Gift card drive in Petawawa

It could be the best thing since sliced bread.

Petawawa resident Nick DiGiacinto, owner of Nick D’s Lawn and Property care for the past two years, heard of the great bread price-fixing scandal, in which Loblaws and its parent company George Weston Ltd. blew the whistle on themselves for colluding with others to set the price for bread.

As a good-will gesture, Loblaws is offering a $25 gift card redeemable at its grocery stores across Canada. In response, many Canadians are re-gifting the cards to local food banks.

After seeing this on the news, and thinking of the impact that could be made locally, DiGiacinto decided to organize a drive within his community for the Petawawa Pantry food bank.

His father Andrew DiGiacinto said imagine if 100 people donate their free gift cards, that would be $2,500 for our food bank.

“It adds up quickly to make an incredible boost to the food bank,” he said.

As Nick is presently in his second year of Police Foundations at Mohawk College in Hamilton, he asked his father to head up this initiative on his behalf.

“You are able to register for your free $25 gift card at loblawcard.ca, then follow the instructions that Loblaws provides,” he said. “Once you have the gift card, just send me an email nickdslawn@Gmail.com, text 613-281-1578 or a message through Nick D’s Lawn and Property Care Facebook page, and I can pick the cards up in Petawawa.”

DiGiacinto said if it is easier for people, they have teamed up with two local businesses who residents can drop the cards off; Line-X, located at 2827 Petawawa Blvd., or Petawawa Animal Hospital, located at 3261 Petawawa Blvd. All cards will be collected and brought to the Petawawa Pantry.

“We will to keep track of all the people who donate by keeping a list of their names,” he said.

DiGiacinto said Nick D’s would like to challenge other businesses and military units at Garrison Petawawa to do the same, and together everyone can make a difference in all communities.

“Let’s see how much we can raise for our local food bank and please share with all your friends and co-workers to make this happen,” he said.

For further information or to get the job done, visit the following links;

https://www.loblawcard.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/NickDsLawnAndPropertyCare/

https://www.facebook.com/petawawa.pantry

