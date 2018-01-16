The Central Canada Hockey League announced today that Pembroke Lumber Kings centre Matthew Barnaby is the Week 18 CCM Player of the Week.



Barnaby, 19, has been on an impressive streak for the Lumber Kings with a point streak extending all the way back to December 22nd. Barnaby scored four goals and two assists in three games last week.

His performances helped lead the Lumber Kings to victories over the Kanata Lasers and the Kemptville 73s.



Honorable Mentions for Player of the Week include Brockville Braves centre Joshua Spratt who had three assists in a game against Navan as well as a goal and an assist in a game against Nepean and Ottawa Junior Sens right winger Finn Evans who scored three goals and two assists in his past three games.

