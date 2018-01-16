LANSING, Mich. -- One after one, gymnasts and other victims of a disgraced former sports doctor stepped forward in a Michigan courtroom Tuesday to recount the sexual abuse and emotional trauma Larry Nassar inflicted on them as children -- one with the warning that "little girls don't stay little forever."

Nearly 100 women and girls planned to speak or have their statements read during an extraordinary four-day sentencing hearing. Many of them cried as they gave the initial testimonies Tuesday. Some requested that their identities not be made public. The judge consoled the victims and said they should not blame themselves.

"Perhaps you have figured it out by now, but little girls don't stay little forever. They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world." - Kyle Stephens

"I testified to let the world know that you are a repulsive liar," one victim, Kyle Stephens, said to the 54-year-old Nassar who bowed his head with his eyes closed or looked away as she and others spoke. Stephens, the first to speak, said Nassar repeatedly abused her from age 6 until age 12 during family visits to his home in Holt, near Lansing. She said he rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, among other things. She said Nassar later denied it, and her parents believed him.

"Perhaps you have figured it out by now, but little girls don't stay little forever," Stephens said. "They grow into strong women that ... destroy your world."

Kyle Stephens, a victim of former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, gives her victim impact statement during a sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan, January 16, 2018. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Another statement came from Donna Markham, who told of how her daughter Chelsey killed herself in 2009, years after Nassar sexually abused her during a medical examination.

Donna Markham, mother of Chelsea Markham, a victim of doctor Larry Nassar, gives a victim impact statement on behalf her daughter who committed suicide while trying to deal with the trauma from her abuse during his sentencing hearing in Lancing, Michigan on January 16, 2018. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

"It all started with him," she said, describing her daughter's downward spiral into drug abuse.

Victims described experiencing "searing pain" during the assaults and having feelings of shame and embarrassment. They said it had changed their life trajectories -- affecting relationships, causing them to be distrustful and leading to depression, suicidal thoughts and anger and anxiety on whether they should have spoken up sooner.

"I couldn't be just a normal girl anymore, and I forever lost a big piece of my childhood due to his abuse." - Jessica Thomashaw

"He touched the most innocent places on my body," said 17-year-old Jessica Thomashaw, recounting how she was sexually assaulted at ages 9 and 12. "I couldn't be just a normal girl anymore, and I forever lost a big piece of my childhood due to his abuse."

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who is expected to order a sentence Friday, said the system had failed them.

"You shouldn't be angry with yourself," she told a 31-year-old victim, who said she was assaulted almost 20 years ago. "You went to him for pain and healing, and you didn't know. No one faults you or any other victim for that. You were a child."

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina (L) speaks with Larry Nassar (R) and his attorney Shannon Smith as he appears in court to listen to victim impact statements prior to being sentenced after being accused of molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Michigan attorney general's office is seeking 40 to 125 years in prison for the 54-year-old Nassar. The maximum represents a year for each of the 125 girls and women who filed reports of abuse with campus police. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

In this Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's team final at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles on Monday said she was among the athletes sexually abused by Nassar. Another gold medallist, Aly Raisman, tweeted Monday that she would not attend the sentencing "because it is too traumatic for me. My impact letter will be read in court in front of Nassar. I support the brave survivors. We are all in this together."

I will not be attending the sentencing because it is too traumatic for me. My impact letter will be read in court in front of Nassar. I support the brave survivors. We are all in this together. #StopAbuse — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 15, 2018

Olympians McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas also have said they were among Nassar's victims as teens.

In November, he admitted to digitally penetrating 10 girls, mostly under the guise of treatment, between 1998 and 2015. As part of plea deals in two adjacent Michigan counties, he said his conduct had no legitimate medical purpose and that he did not have the girls' consent.

Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced in Eaton County in two weeks.