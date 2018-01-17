Crusaders dunk two wins against Voyageurs

PEMBROKE -

The Bishop Crusaders boys basketball teams sunk a couple of wins against the Valour Voyageurs in regular season action this week.

Taking place on Jan. 15 at Bishop Smith Catholic High School (BSCHS), the juniors were first on the court in a game that saw both teams display tremendous skill and effort, but it was the Crusaders who remained unshakable.

The Crusaders showcased impressive teamwork as they regularly passed the ball with a technique that seemed to mimic the game of hot potato.

“We played really solid defence so we were able to stop Valour from scoring. Then, when we turned the ball over, we were able to score some quick baskets and those easy baskets put the score up pretty fast,” said Crusaders coach Mark Plazek. “We also do a lot of no dribble basketball in practice, so these kids know that they have to pass the ball to share it and it helped a lot during the game.”

After four action packed periods, the Crusaders ultimately crushed the Voyageurs 70-24 to maintain their perfect season.

The junior Crusaders’ top scorers were Noah Russel with 21 points, Aden Letourneau with nine points, and both Adam Gdaniec and Nick Majszki with eight points apiece.

The junior Voyageurs’ star player was Nourine Bentoumi who led his team with an impressive 14 points.

With the junior Crusaders sitting in first place among the standings with their perfect 7-0 record, Plazek expressed his pride in his team’s success which he strongly attributed to excellent chemistry both on and off the court.

“They’ve been steadily getting better and all 10 guys come out to practice all the time and they work really hard,” said Plazek. “They’re all friends and these guys hang out together quite a bit. They’re a great group of guys.”

Currently sitting in fifth place among the standings, with a couple more games remaining in the regular season, Voyageurs coach Jesse Cassista said that his team has continuously worked hard but still has room for improvement.

“We're looking good but we have a lot to work on before the playoffs,” said Cassista. “But overall we've been developing at every game and that’s all I can ask for from my guys.”

Following the juniors, the senior teams faced off and the Crusaders once against defeated their adversaries with a score of 57-50.

The senior Crusaders’ high scorers were Michael Plazek and Eric Plazek with 17 points apiece.

The senior Voyageurs’ star player was Zeljion Eyre with 17 points.

cip@postmedia.com