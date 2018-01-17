Ottawa Valley Vikings host under 17 girls

The Ottawa Valley Vikings hosted the 17U Girls McGregor Cup tournament last weekend at Fellowes High School.

The two-day meet saw nine teams from across Ontario take to the court for round robin play before Kingston VC defeated Pegasus 16U, which also hails from Kingston, in the gold medal championship final. The Ottawa-based Maverick Wildcards beat their sister team, Maverick Gamblers two sets to one to take the bronze medal game.

The tournament is part of the Ontario Volleyball Association, in which its dedicated volunteers and professional staff provide leadership in the growth and development of volleyball for all Ontarians.

“It's very competitive,” explained Ottawa Valley Vikings club secretary Tracy Sloane. “When we go to provincials in April, they will be up against all 100 teams and will be ranked accordingly. This is the only volleyball we have in the Ottawa Valley for girls.”

Locally, the Ottawa Valley Vikings Marauders fell during the quarter-finals. The eventual silver medal winners, Pegasus 16U, knocked off the Marauders in two sets with scores of 25-12 and 25-8. The Ottawa Valley Vikings Daggers also didn't make it out of the quarter-finals dropping two sets to Kingston VC with scores of 25-11 and 25-10.

The Ottawa Valley Vikings 16U did put up some fight against the Maverick Wildcards who took their quarter-final match two sets to one. The Vikings did win the opening set 25-18, however, the Wildcards came back to take the game with scores of 25-17 and 15-7.

In the Pool 'A' round robin action, the Vikings U16 claimed one match and were victorious in three matches. The Vikings Daggers squad went winless. The Vikings Marauders took two sets and one match in the Pool 'B' round robin.

SChase@postmedia.com