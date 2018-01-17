Petawawa firefighters save house from garage blaze

PETAWAWA – Town of Petawawa firefighters saved a home from a blaze that destroyed a garage Tuesday night.

The department was called to a residence on McGregor's Bay Trail at 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the garage, which was attached to the two-floor house, engulfed in flames. The occupants of the home evacuated, however, one person received minor injuries and had to be treated on scene by County of Renfrew paramedics.

“The garage was fully involved and the fire had spread into the attic of the house,” said Capt. Jamie Knott. “Crews made an aggressive attack and stopped the spread of the fire to the rest of the house.”

A column of smoke billowed from the two-door garage casting a pall over the rural neighbourhood situated on the Ottawa River just north of Golf Course Road. The incident commander called for more support. Nineteen firefighters and apparatus from the Schwanz Road and Victoria Street stations responded. Mutual aid was activated calling in a tanker from the Garrison Petawawa Fire Department.

This was the first major fire of 2018 for the department. The cause remains under investigation. Crews were still on scene Wednesday morning to monitor and extinguish any hot spots.

Knott said that the occupants were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector. He reminded town residents that it is law to have working smoke detectors and CO2 detectors on every floor of a residence and outside bedrooms.

It has already been a deadly and tragic year for fires in Canada. On Jan. 6, four children perished when fire razed a home in the village of Pubnico near Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. Then on Jan. 8, two adults and two children died in a house fire in Oshawa, Ontario. In that incident, all four died of smoke inhalation and fire investigators have reported there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

“We are really trying to stress that especially in the wake of what has happened in Nova Scotia and Ontario in the last few weeks,” added Knott.

