Hold your horses, I mean snowmobiles. The 34th Annual Petawawa Cabin Fever Snow Drags have been postponed from Saturday, Jan. 20 until Saturday, Feb. 10. Because of the unseasonably warm temperatures expected this upcoming weekend, organizers felt it was prudent to hold off until more favourable weather conditions present themselves.



Organizers apologize for any inconvenience.



Questions regarding the event can be directed to Shawn Sack, event facilitator at 613-585-1802.

