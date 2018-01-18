Alice in Winterland kicks off this Saturday

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – The 2018 Alice in Winterland Carnival will open on a historic note as city officials will celebrate the grand-opening of the new Alice and Fraser outdoor rink and skating trail.

Since January 2017, the Township of Laurentian Valley has been working diligently towards the reconstruction of the outdoor rink at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre. At an estimated cost of just over $200,000, the project includes new player bench structures, all new LED lighting, new boards and a full asphalt surface on the inside of the rink.

The reconstruction was funded by a $50,000 grant from the Canada Infrastructure Program, a $10,000 donation from the Shady Nook Recreation Association, a $5,000 donation from the Jason Blaine Charitable Fund and a pledge of $20,000 from Alice & Fraser Recreation Association.

After months of hard work that went right into the new year, the aging rink was now been fully replaced, paved and updated.

To celebrate the historic achievement, the Township of Laurentian Valley will be unveiling the new rink at the opening day of the Alice in Winterland Carnival, at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20. Soon afterwards, at 9:30 a.m., city officials will welcome attendees to take part in a grand-opening ceremony of the new outdoor skating trail.

Following the special ceremonies, carnival-goers will we invited to lace up their skates and test out the new outdoor rink along with the skating trail. Later that night, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., the trail will host a unique outdoor skating party, accompanied by glow sticks.

“Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre is a special family place for Laurentian Valley residents that has evolved over the years. This year has seen major growth at the facility with the addition of the outdoor Volleyball Courts, the new ice skating rink and skate trail. Outdoor activities are a big part of our community as well as a great way to be active and fit. Now, with the new volleyball courts, outdoor skating rink and trail, combined with our ball diamonds, horse arena and horseshoe pits, more residents will have greater access to a fun and healthy part of our great heritage.”, stated Betty King, president of the Alice & Fraser Recreation Committee, in a press release.

This year’s Alice in Winterland Carnival begins Jan. 20 and runs until the end of Jan. 27.

Along with the grand openings of the outdoor rink and skating trail, the carnival will feature all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities that will appeal to a range of ages and interests.

As per tradition, attendees will enjoy free family skates, trivia nights, an open hockey tournament, a pancake breakfast, potluck and spaghetti suppers, snowshoeing, sleigh rides, face painting, a craft and vendor show, Bid Euchre games, and a number of other winter-themed games that will be offered throughout the week.

On Jan. 27, the Muskrat Watershed Council will be hosting a special fireworks show to conclude the week’s festivities.

For more information on Laurentian Valley’s Alice in Winterland Carnival and to view the full itinerary, visit

www.lvtownship.ca or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lvtownship.ca/ .

cip@postmedia.com