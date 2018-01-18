Kids encouraged to Power Off and Play!

COUNTY OF RENFREW – This year, families are being encouraged to replace screen time with play time.

Soon after receiving a generous $900,000 grant from the Ministry of Healthy and Long-Term Care in 2015, the County of Renfrew Child Care Services Division launched the county’s Healthy Kids Community Challenge (HKCC) with the aim of reducing the incidence of childhood obesity by developing programs and policies that support healthier lifestyles.

The multi-year initiative includes a number of themes that highlight a protective factor against childhood obesity and each run for nine months. The first theme, ‘Run. Jump. Play. Everyday!’, was launched in Sept.2015 to encourage physical activity through play, active transportation, sports and unstructured exercise. By July 2016, ‘Water Does Wonders’ highlighted the importance of drinking water instead of sugar-sweetened beverages. The most recent theme, ‘Choose to Boost Veggies and Fruit!’, was launched in April 2017 to increase awareness of the benefits of healthy eating.

In the County of Renfrew, the Healthy Kids Community Challenge has welcomed more than 400 community partners – municipalities, day care centres, schools, early learning centres, recreation centres, libraries and many other groups – who have been collaboratively working towards the common goal of increasing physical activity and healthy eating habits among children.

“Everyone is taking on the challenge in some form in their community,” said Renfrew County and District Health Unit health promoter Brian Brohart. “And those 400 partners are located in Pembroke, Petawawa, Deep River, Eganville and in all municipalities across the county. They’re all identifying a local priority and local need and adapting the funding to serve the purposes of the community challenge while serving the purposes of their residents.”

Over the years, those partners ave successfully engaged in the various thematic phases – ‘Run, Jump and Play’, ‘Water Does Wonders’ and ‘Boost Your Veggies and Fruit’ - by installing water bottle refill stations in various parks, hosting family cooking classes, organizing after-school athletic programs, founding recreational lending hubs, and providing local libraries with tower gardens, among other things.

“For ‘Run, Jump and Play’, every municipality across the county created a physical activity lending hub to lend physical activity equipment to children and their families. So that equipment may include bikes, canoes, kayaks, snowshoes or whatever else,” said Brohart. “Petawawa runs it out of their library and Pembroke runs it out of the Kiwanis Field House.”

This past November, the Ministry of Health announced funding to extend the 'Challenge' by an additional six months to implement a fourth and final theme.

Dubbed, ‘Power Off and Play!’, the final theme begins at the end of January and is all about helping children and families build a balanced and active day that is not filled with screen time.

According to Brohart, this final phase will encourage children and their families to get off their tablets, phones and other electronic devices and to put their energy towards playing outside, reading, exercising and engaging in activities away from screens.

Once the final theme ends in September and the Challenge comes to a close, Brohart hopes to see the health-conscious initiatives maintained through the various community partners’ continued collaboration, generosity and interest in spreading the word about the importance of children's health.

“It's meant to change the environment, increase awareness and eventually lead to healthy public policy where possible,” said Brohart.

To find out more information about the Healthy Kids Community Challenge, email healthykids@countyofrenfrew.on.ca or visit Healthy Kids Renfrew County on Facebook.

cip@postmedia.com