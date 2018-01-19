CORNWALL - A resilient bunch, these Cornwall Colts, who have shown the ability to bounce back from tough losses, and did so again Thursday night defeating the Pembroke Lumber Kings 6-2.

In the process, the team has avoided prolonged losing streaks. The Colts have had just one four-game skid this season (even then, two of the losses were in overtime, resulting in a point) and one three-game losing streak. Apart from that, four two-game skids, including the one that ended on Thursday, against Pembroke at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

“Feels good to get a win like that at home,” said David Poirier, who scored the winner, snapping a 2-2 tie 7:55 into the second period, his slapshot beating Pembroke goalie Jake Smith high blocker side, rattling off the post and in.

“At first I was going to go glove side, but they had a guy in the way. I just tried to get it through,” said Poirier, playing his first game back after a hip-pointer took him out of the lineup for four contests.

So he wasn’t dressed for Sunday’s 6-0 loss in Rockland. That would be the tough loss of which we speak.

No easy assignment against the Lumber Kings, who entered Cornwall on a five-game unbeaten streak (4-0-1-0). But with six different players scoring, and the usual timely saves from Liam Lascelle, the Colts breezed past the Lumber Kings.

One of the goal scorers was Jacob Shankar, one of the bigger bodies the Colts picked up at the CCHL trading deadline.

“I think we made some good pickups. They’ve all been playing well,” said Poirier.

“If we can get top four, that would be good. Having home ice in the first round would be important.”

It was JD Pogue opening the scoring against Pembroke, on a Cornwall power-play 13:28 in. Accepting a pass from Konnor MacCormick, Pogue weaved through a defender and fired a wrist shot high to the glove side of Smith.

The lead lasted all of 36 seconds, Connor Wornholtz poking home a rebound past Lascelle to knot the score.

The Colts went ahead again early in the second, Ethan Mulhearn scoring, but the Kings tied it at the 5:12 mark, on a goal by Jarrad Vroman.

Poirier put the Colts ahead to stay and Brennan Markell connected on a breakaway to put the Colts up by two at the intermission.

More in the third, Jack Collins with his second of the year, showing some dogged determination after missing on a breakaway, banging away on the rebound until scoring on the third whack.

Shankar capped the scoring with 5:31 left in regulation.

As of Friday, the Kings are 20-20-2-0, putting them squarely in fourth place with 42 points in the Robinson Division, trailing Brockville in third with 51 points. Both teams have played 42 games.

GAME NOTES

Yes, that was former NHLer Matt Barnaby in the crowd, sitting in section O, watching his son, Matthew, with the Lumber Kings.

The younger Barnaby, third overall in CCHL scoring, and coming off player of the week honours, was held pointless against the Colts, snapping a five-game point streak. Barnaby also had three goals and two assists in four previous games against the Colts.

• The Kings and Colts are 1-2 in league attendance. The Colts sit on top, with an average of 859. Pembroke averages 640.

• Head to head, the Colts are now 3-1-0-1 against the Kings this season.

• Colts’ head coach Ian MacInnis wasn’t on the bench. I-Mac is with the midget AAA team, at a tournament. Brock McBride handled the head-coaching duties.