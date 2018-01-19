PLK beats Grads 4-1

The Pembroke Lumber Kings had everything well in hand Friday night as they hosted the Navan Grads,

Playing at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, the CCHL team slammed in three goals at the end of the first period to take a commanding 3-0 lead, one they wouldn't relinquish over the rest of the game,

Navan managed to respond with a single goal in the third period, only for Pembroke to add another for themselves to cement a 4-1 win.

Darian McTavish turned away 31 shots as he guarded the net for the Lumber Kings, while his counterpart Joseph Giacobbo stopped 45 out of 49 shots for the Grads.

Both team's power plays didn't produce much, with Navan's sole power play unproductive. Pembroke enjoyed the man advantage five times, but only managed to score once.

The game took a while to get on the scoreboard, but when it did, it did so in a big way. Some 15 minutes into the opening period, Pembroke's Peter Falivena rushed the net alone to score. This was followed by two quick goals: one coming a minute or so later as Matthew Barnaby scored on the power play, with assists picked up by Casey Rhodes and Brendan Browne.

Then, with 30 seconds left in the period, Zachary Cross made it 3-0, with Rhodes and Noah Maika earning assists.

The second period was scoreless, and it wouldn't be until 5:54 into the third period when Navan scored its only goal of the game. That came courtesy of Alexandre Way, with teammates Lucas Roy and Alderic Denis receiving assists.

The last goal of the game was scored by Browne, with assists credited to Andre Simard and Malcolm Arseneau,

Lumber Kings Brown and Cross were named the first and second game stars of the evening, while Giacobbo was the third game star.

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Kemptville overcame Cornwall 5-4 in a shoot out; Carleton Place defeated Smiths Falls 3-1; Brockville edged Kanata 3-2; Ottawa doubled Hawkesbury 6-3; Rockland downed Nepean 5-4 in overtime.

The Lumber Kings play Sunday at the PMC when the team will face the Ottawa Junior Senators. The puck hits the ice at 7 p.m.

SUhler@postmedia.com