UOV Aces, Valley Storm in Silver Stick finals

It just isn't the International Silver Stick without teams from the Ottawa Valley.

This weekend, the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces are playing in the Bantam AA North American finals in Port Huron, Michigan, while the Valley Storm is taking part in the Atom C division North American finals being held in Forest, Ontario.

This year, Forest is marking its 50th year of hosting the Silver Stick.

They are facing the best teams from Canada and the United States.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the UOV Aces tied the Mississauga North Straits 1-1, then faced the Gulf Coast Flames at 5 p.m. Friday afternoon when they beat them 5-3.

On Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12:30 p.m., the Aces will play the Port Huron Flags to complete their trip through the round robin.

The quarter-finals start Saturday night, with the semifinals and final Sunday afternoon.

In Forest, the Valley Storm started their run through the three-game round robin Friday morning by defeating the Lucan Irish 2-1, then in the afternoon took on the South Bruce Blades. Unfortunately, they lost 4-1 to them.

The Storm will next face the Lambton Shore Predators Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m.

The playoffs and finals are scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

