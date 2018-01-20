Connecting to Care Radiothon for the Cutting Edge

PEMBROKE -

With the community’s help, on March 1st, phones will be ringing off the hooks at the Pembroke Mall where the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation will be holding their first-ever Connecting to Care Radiothon.

Taking place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., local radio station 104.9 MyFM will be donating the airtime while beloved Ottawa Valley personality Art Jamieson will be volunteering as host. Along with MyFM, the other corporate sponsors include Pembroke Mall, NRTC Communications, Butler GM, Assante Financial, Frank Carroll Financial, EGM Insurance and Pembroke Mitsubishi.

“I ran to the calendar and put a circle on March 1st right away,” said Jamieson. “It will be a big day for the Pembroke Regional Hospital and if I can help I certainly will.”

The Radiothon will provide listeners with a unique opportunity to get acquainted with their hospital on a more personal level, as the show will welcome a number of special guests – including PRH staff, physicians, former patients and donors – who will share heart-warming stories about how the hospital has positively impacted themselves or others over the years.

PRH Foundation executive director Nancy Warren explained that the Connecting to Care Radiothon aims to bring the community together in support of the Foundation’s Cutting Edge Campaign.

Warren hopes that the Radiothon will help to bring them closer to the campaign’s $2.5 million fundraising objective, to fund orthopaedic equipment and revamp the hospital’s 1950’s-era surgical in-patient rooms.

“The community is starting to back us already as we have great corporate sponsorship and so it’s really starting to come together,” said Warren. “Over the next month and a half, people can still phone in prior to the Radiothon to make donations and sign up for sponsorship. We’re hoping it will be a good fundraiser for the Cutting Edge Campaign to allow us to overhaul the surgical floor and support the orthopaedic program.”

According to Warren, they’ve already raised $14,000 through early donations and they hope to have raised $20,000 before the Radiothon kicks off.

“Our community is really coming together for our hospital,” said Warren. “First we have Art Jamieson offering to act as the host, MyFM being incredibly generous with the radio time and then Jayne providing the space at the mall and many people have already made donations.”

Throughout the broadcast, listeners will be invited to call in to support the PRH with a pledge or drop by the Pembroke Mall office with a donation and the chance to hear their name announced on the air.

Along with the broadcast itself, the Pembroke Mall will have a Teddy Bear Clinic, some family entertainment, PRH staff will be on hand to answer any questions and a variety of interactive displays will be set up to showcase the the vareity of programs and services available at the PRH. The displays will discuss diabetes prevention (on-site glucose testing), stroke prevention (on-site blood pressure tests), mental health services, the Geriatric Day Hospital, Infection Prevention (handwashing techniques), Volunteer Services, Human Resources, the PRH Auxiliary and more.

Donations towards the Cutting Edge Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at 613-732-2811 extension 7408 or at www.prhfoundation.com . The Connecting to Care Radiothon takes place March 1st at the Pembroke Mall and over 104.9 myFM from 11am to 6pm.

