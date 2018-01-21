Bake a difference for National Cupcake Day

PEMBROKE -

National Cupcake Day is challenging animal lovers to bake a difference in the lives of their four-legged friends this winter.

On Jan. 20, the Ontario SPCA of Renfrew County held a kick-off party at the Pembroke Mall to launch the 2018 National Cupcake Day Campaign.

The party was hosted by a team of dedicated OSPCA staff and volunteers who were on hand to promote the 2018 National Cupcake Day Campaign and to gather generous donations from local animal lovers in exchange for one or more decadent cupcakes.

“Today was our kickoff event for national cupcake day. So we had volunteers bake up some pretty yummy treats and we helped raise a bit of awareness while we were here,” said Heather Jobe, community development coordinator with the OSPCA of Renfrew County. “We've had such a generous group of volunteers that have helped us today and made it a success. would say today we've had probably about 15 people on board between baking, organizing the actual event and promoting it.”

Now in its sixth year, the National Cupcake Day Campaign is a sweet fundraising event presented in partnership by the Ontario SPCA and the BC SPCA in support of local SPCAs and Humane Societies across the country. Proceeds from National Cupcake Day help the Ontario SPCA support furry friends, both big and small, who have been abused, abandoned, or are in need of a new home. The campaign has raised $2.45 million to date, with $600,000 raised last year by animal lovers across Canada.

Having kicked off on Jan. 20, the campaign invites animal lovers to raise funds for the campaign by hosting a Cupcake Day Party anytime in January or February, before the campaign culminates on Feb. 26 – the sweetest day of the year.

Cupcake Day Party guests will offer donations in exchange for cupcakes, raising critically-needed funds for animals that are abused, abandoned, neglected or no longer wanted.

Jobe expressed that it’s not about how well people bake, but about giving a second chance to as many animals as possible through the community’s support and generosity.

“There are lots of sweet incentives to participate, but the most important reason to participate is to raise critically-needed funds for abused, unwanted and neglected animals,” said Jobe.

This year participants who register before Jan. 31 and raise $50 will be entered in a draw to win a KitchenAid Stand mixer.

To get involved, visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to register to host a Cupcake Day Party and bake a difference in the lives of animals.

“The sweetest day of the year is almost here and we need you to put on those oven mitts and start that timer to help us change the lives of animals that have endured hardship and cruelty,” says Amanda Eckersley, animal centre manager of the Renfrew County OSPCA. “The funds you raise will have a significant impact on the animal welfare societies in your community, ensuring that their life-saving work continues.”

