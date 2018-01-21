Skating into Alice in Winterland 2018

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Carnival-goers happily skated into Alice in Winterland on Saturday morning.

The 2018 edition the Township of Laurentian Valley’s Alice in Winterland Carnival kicked off the morning of Jan. 20, beginning with grand-opening celebrations for the new Alice and Fraser Rink and the outdoor skating trail.

At 9 a.m., township officials gathered in the centre of new rink to share a few words, commend the generous sponsors and cut a ceremonial ribbon – as residents and carnival-goers clapped and cheered all around.

“Congratulations to the Alice and Fraser Recreation Association, to Merrill, Mark and Betty Behm and all involved. It’s been a long time coming, 20 years to have a surface and boards like this,” said Laurentian Valley Mayor Steve Bennett. “So hats off to you guys, you've done a lot of work and it's been a lot of effort to come to this day and congratulations to you folks.”

Shortly thereafter, the officials were joined by a number of volunteers to mark the official opening of the new outdoor skating trail.

The project had begun in December and was completed this new year under the leadership of Township of Laurentian Valley public works manager Mark Behm and support from other staff and more than a dozen volunteers.

“We started around mid-December or so with a little bit of flooding and there were a few challenges with getting ice to level and freeze smoothly,” said Behm. “But it all worked out smoothly in the end and there were a few lessons learned it will be a lot quicker for the process next year.”

Following the opening ceremonies, hockey players geared up at the new rink for the Carnival Hockey Tournament while skating enthusiasts of all ages laced up their skates to journey along the outdoor skating trail’s natural twiner wonderland.

From ice skating to snowshoeing to sleigh rides and a hockey tournament, the 2018 Alice and Winterland festivities has kicked off to a smooth start and festivities will continue to run until Jan. 27 when the carnival is capped off with a spectacular fireworks show.

“The carnival kicked off on Saturday and we had a great opening weekend with all of our family events going on and then of course there are many activities that are happening all week including Monday night Bingo, our ever popular family movie night on Wednesday, our spaghetti supper hosted by St George's Church on Friday and much more that will be going on,” said Elizabeth Graham, public relations representative for the Alice in Winterland Carnival Committee. “But what’s most exciting is the new addition of a winter fireworks show. That's being sponsored by the Muskrat Watershed Council and that will be held at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre the night of Jan. 27.”

All of the proceeds for this year’s carnival will help recoup the cost of the boards for the Alice and Fraser Rink.

cip@postmedia.com