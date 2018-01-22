PLK beaten 7-2 by Ottawa

It was a frustrating night for the Pembroke Lumber Kings.

Fresh off a commanding 4-1 win at home Friday night against the Navan Grads, the CCHL Lumber Kings seemed to hit a brick wall when facing the Ottawa Junior Senators Sunday night at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, being beaten 7-2.

After getting the first marker on the board in the opening period, the Junior Senators scored five more times in the second, with the Kings responding with a single goal. Swapping out starting goaltender Jake Smith after 40 minutes – who stopped 12 out of 18 shots up to that point – for Darian McTavish in the third period seemed to be too little, too late, as the Kings were in too deep a hole by then to escape.

McTavish turned away seven out of eight shots on net in the 20 minutes he was on the ice.

Ottawa's netminder Connor Hicks blocked 33 out of 35 shots directed at his crease by Pembroke.

After Chiwetin Blacksmith scored for the Senators in the first period, assisted by Finn Evans and Isaac Anderson, Anderson then went in alone to score a short handed goal on the Kings at the start of rhe second.

Some 30 seconds later, Nick Lalonde made it a 3-0 game with the assist of Michael Thomas.

The Lumber Kings got on the scoreboard with a power play goal by Jake Brien, with assists by Noah Maika and Zachary Cross, closing the gap to 3-1.

Then, Ottawa would score three more goals to end the period 6-1. Evans scored a shorthanded goal with Darcy Walsh picking up an assist, followed by Pierre-Luc Veillette scoring on the power play and Conor Smart. Evans, Walsh, Danny Pion and Matthew McGuire all earned assists.

Early in the third period, Pembroke scored its second power play goal of the game, with Jacob Kamps doing the honours. Assisting were Cross and Maika.

It would be Ottawa's Griffin McGregor who would score the last goal of the game, another power play one with Smart and Ethan Manderville receiving assists on the play.

Evans and McGuire of the Junior Senators received the games first and second stars respectively, while Cross was named the third star for his two assists for the Kings.

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: On Saturday, Smiths Falls blanked Hawksbury 3-0, while on Sunday, Carleton Place defeated Navan 5-2, Rockland downed Nepean 4-3 in a shootout, and Kanata took down Kemptville 4-1.

The Lumber Kings next play the Navan Grads while on the road Friday Jan. 26, with game time at 7:30 p.m. Pembroke's next home game is Sunday, Jan. 28 at the PMC when the team will host the Nepean Raiders. Game time is at 7 p.m.

